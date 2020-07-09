Thursday, 9 July 2020

Icon award for Sam Neill

    1. Entertainment
    2. Film

    Sam Neill. Photo: supplied
    Sam Neill. Photo: supplied
    Central Otago-based actor Sam Neill is one of three New Zealanders to have been made a 2020 Arts Foundation Icon.

    Only 20 living artists can hold the award, which recognises significant artists for their extraordinary lifetime achievements and mark on the arts.

    Neill accepted an Icon Award in 2003 on behalf of unwell artist Ralph Hotere.

    ‘‘And now - one for me. I cannot but feel this is some extraordinary fluke.

    "But to be in the company of all these distinguished New Zealanders, these artists like Ralph, makes me extraordinarily heartened, and very touched indeed.”

    Also to receive the award this year is visual artist and Maori art educator Dr Sandy Adsett and novelist and writer Joy Cowley.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter. For more than 158 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is more important now than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter