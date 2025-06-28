Latest zombie instalment dissects the human condition

From left, Ralph Fiennes, Jodie Comer and Alfie Williams in 28 Years Later. PHOTOS: SONY PICTURES/TNS

Director: Danny Boyle

Cast: Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Jack O’Connell, Alfie Williams, Ralph Fiennes

Rating: (R16)

★★★★+

REVIEWED BY AMASIO JUTEL

Twenty-eight years after the "rage virus" was liberated from an animal testing lab by eco-terrorists, the British Isles are under strict quarantine. On the mainland, the virus runs rampant, giving birth to an array of new "infecteds". Off the northeast coast of England (Lindisfarne, or "Holy Island"), Spike (Alfie Williams) and his parents, Jamie (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) and Isla (Jodie Comer), live in a fenced off survivor community, connected to the mainland via a causeway only accessible at low tide. Armed with bows and arrows, Jamie and Spike cross the causeway for a father-son rite of passage zombie hunt. A casual (and effective) exposition dump lays the Act One stakes bare — in 4 hours, the tide will be too high to return, and they’ll be stuck on the mainland; a natural world that takes no prisoners.

Despite the drastic change in iPhone megapixel resolution over 23 years, the 28 visual style remains distinct. Cinematographer of the original film, Anthony Dod Mantle, returns with guerrilla-style, over-the-shoulder shots and canted wides of the father-son duo, a visual metaphor to alienate them from a world where they don’t belong — two decades free of humanity’s blemish means humans come second. Colourful vistas depict crumbling buildings set in the vast greenery. Striking infrared sequences and freeze-frame bullet-time high-speed pans of explosions of infected blood and guts are staggering, and supplement this gruesome, genre-fare video game logic.

The creature innovation of the film is the "alphas" — head-ripping, spinal cord flail-waving infected, whose exposure to the virus has juiced them up to 12-foot-tall beasts.

Forced to hide under the cover of night, having missed their four-hour window home, Spike and Jamie are taunted by the looming silhouette of an Alpha on the horizon line, twice the size of any infected near it. The menacing threat is actualised in an electrifying foot race across the shin-deep causeway home.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Alfie Williams on the run in 28 Years Later.

A slightly shocking tonal shift finally marks the main protagonist (masked by the strange billing order that likely is owed to a confirmed sequel), who sets out on a Wizard of Oz-style cross-country journey with a haphazard crew, through a colourful array of set pieces to the remarkable "Bone Temple". A document of the lives that have been, it’s undeniably amazing scenery, complete with an eccentric "third act Fiennes" masterclass to go with.

Garland’s writing packages themes explored in his own work. His forensic diagnosis of humanity — folk horror and tribalism, the rule of nature and nationalism — marries well with Boyle’s humanistic directorial lens, who has an approach to character direction much less subtle, perhaps even brittle, compared to recent Garland projects, Annihilation, Men and Civil War. The film straddles that line between cold diagnosis of the human condition and the viscerality of the horror and humanity in this film, profoundly so.

This is no more resonant than in Spike’s first venture across the causeway. Boyle deploys a stern sonic and visual pastiche to a renowned 1915 recording of Rudyard Kipling’s Second Boer War poem, Boots. Overlayed with footage from the classic film Henry V, and non-fiction footage of wartime, Boyle harmonises with Garland’s thematic endeavour to indicate the splintering society through tribalist strife, harkening back to the act three twist of 28 Days Later.

Garland’s interest in folk horror is particularly symbolic, characterising the arbitrary centring power of religion amid conflict. Masks and churches figure prominently; ritual practices denote the in-community and those who are cast out. The communal power of the church on "Holy Island" (literally) opposes the structural integrity of those on the mainland, where they’re seen as decrepit and crumbling. The bookends of the film materialise this thematic idea very openly.

28 Years Later is post-post-apocalyptic horror with a deep emotional storyline, exhilarating action, and bombastic film-making, and a tale of the cold-hearted tribalism and polarisation that its writer too often pontificates about in less effective films.