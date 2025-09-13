Obituary: Michael Madsen, actor

Michael Madsen poses with his action figure, Mr. Blonde, from Reservoir Dogs. Photo: Getty Images

With a coolly menacing, steely-eyed gaze, Michael Madsen was born to play villains on the big screen. The Chicago native (sister Virginia Madsen is also an actor) performed on stage with the city’s Steppenwolf Theatre Company alongside actors including John Malkovich. He moved to California in the 1980s and racked up more than 300 credits, many in low-budget and independent films. Madsen became best-known for his work with director Quentin Tarantino: his portrayal of black-suited bank robber Vic "Mr. Blonde" Vega in Tarantino’s 1992 directorial debut Reservoir Dogs was an early career-defining moment for both director and actor. Madsen went on to act in Tarantino’s Kill Bill: Vol 1 and Vol 2, The Hateful Eight and Once Upon a Time ... In Hollywood: he was also slated to play the hit man role that revived John Travolta’s career in 1994’s Pulp Fiction if Travolta had passed on the part. Madsen would return to smaller roles but worked constantly in the final two decades of his career. Madsen died on July 3 aged 67. — Allied Media/agencies