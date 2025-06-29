Obituary: Ted Kotcheff, film-maker

Director Ted Kotcheff attends the Wake In Fright premiere at Film Forum on October 5, 2012 in New York City. Photo: Getty Images

Canadian film-maker Ted Kotcheff steered a diverse range of box office hits, such as Fun With Dick And Jane, Weekend At Bernie’s and First Blood, the debut of Sylvester Stallone as traumatised Vietnam War veteran John Rambo. Kotcheff’s career was equally as eclectic. Having started in Canadian TV, Kotcheff made his name overseas, directing TV series in Britain and ground-breaking Australian feature Wake In Fright. He returned to Canada to direct The Apprenticeship of Duddy Kravitz (1974), which won the Golden Bear at the Berlin Film Festival. Three years later, he started his US career with the George Segal and Jane Fonda vehicle Fun With Dick And Jane, which grossed $3 million in ticket sales. His most enduring hit, First Blood, was released in 1982. Although more cerebral than it was given credit for, its action sequences cemented Stallone’s leading man credentials. Kotcheff’s last big hit was the decidedly uncerebral slapstick comedy Weekend At Bernie’s. Kotcheff switched back to television and most notably was a producer and director on Law & Order: SVU for 13 years. Ted Kotcheff died on April 10 aged 94. — APL/agencies