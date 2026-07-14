From Spielberg to Kidman: Tributes flow for Sir Sam

Sam Neill at his vineyard, Two Paddocks, in Central Otago. Photo: RNZ

One of New Zealand's biggest international film stars Sir Sam Neill, is being mourned across the globe following the announcement of his death.

His family said he died in Sydney, Australia on Monday, surrounded by loved ones.

His death was sudden and unexpected the family said in a statement, but they were "blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer free".

The world reacted to his death with messages of mourning pouring in from Hollywood stars, directors and world leaders.

Director Steven Spielberg, who worked with Neill in Jurassic Park, where Neill played paleontologist Alan Grant, said in a statement to Variety, Neill was a loving father and he'd adored making the Jurassic movies with him.

"Sam was exceptionally collaborative. It was a stretch for him to play a character who acted as though children were messy and smelly because this was the opposite of the loving father he was to his children.

“I adored making all the Jurassic movies with him. Along with Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, we will always have our Jurassic family and Sam will never be forgotten by us or his many millions of fans around the world.”

American actor Jeff Goldblum, who starred with Neill in Jurassic Park posted a tribute to Neill on Instagram saying: "The next great adventure begins. Love, always and forever".

Sir Sam with Jurassic Park co-star Laura Dern and director Steven Spielberg. Photo: Getty Images

Actress Nicole Kidman, said in a statement to the Sydney Morning Herald, Neill was one of the greats and a "joy to be around".

"We met when I was just 18 and he took me under his wing and we stayed friends for life. He was charming, kind, funny and intelligent. He will be greatly missed, and my heart goes out to his family.”

English actor Richard E. Grant paid tribute to Neill on Instagram: “Knew [Sam Neill] for 3 decades and finally worked with him on ‘PALM BEACH’ in 2018. An officer and a Gentleman in the truest sense. Guided and helped me through a very difficult time in my Life … Sail on, kind Sir"

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also said in a post Neill had earned a special place in Australian hearts.

"Wry and dry, thoughtful and laconic, Sam fought illness with the same dignity, humour and conviction that gave strength to his every performance. He will be much mourned and long remembered.

"May he rest in peace."

Australian comedian Magda Szubanski also posted an emotional tribute to the actor online.

"I'm just absolutely devastated. Darling Sam. I really don't have any words right now. I'm in complete shock."

She said last time they spoke he was "going so well".

"My heart goes out to his family and all who love him - and there are so many of us."

Former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said in a post on social media she had the profound joy of sitting with Neill a few weeks ago, talking about life, politics and home.

Ardern said he was a thoughtful, curious and decent person who was unafraid of speaking his mind and willing to take up a fight when he saw injustice.

Sir Sam with Nicole Kidman and Laura Dern at an event in California in 2019. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

She said she was sad at the loss of an incredible New Zealander.

Australian actor Toni Collete remembered Neill as a "hero" and a "legend" on Instagram

"Our great friend. You are already missed so very much. Continue in peace wherever you are."

Irish actor Cillian Murphy, who starred alongside Neill in Peaky Blinders, told Variety he "admired" Neill.

"Like everyone who knew and worked with Sam, I admired him and adored him in equal measure. He was one of the kindest, funniest and gentlest people, and one of the finest actors…RIP."

Universal Pictures wrote: “Rest in peace to our Jurassic legend, Sam Neill,” on X.

'A beautiful man': Tributes from back home

Back in Aotearoa many well-known New Zealanders also paid tribute to Neill.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said Neill was "one of the greats".

"For more than fifty years he took New Zealand stories to the world and his talents helped make our film industry into what it is today - one of our greatest cultural exports.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends tonight. Rest in Peace."

Radio personality Jason Gunn said in a comment on Instagram that Neill was "class".

"You beautiful man. I admired so much what you did on screen.

"You were a man of the people who cared deeply about our world. You were class."

Fellow Kiwi actor Karl Urban said Neill was "truly brilliant".

"An inspiration for many who followed in his trailblazing footsteps. A beautiful man, a national treasure who gave so much to New Zealand and the world. God speed Sam".

The Department of Conservation said Neill was a "legendary Kiwi".

"Known globally for his talent on the screen, back home, he was a fierce and passionate champion for our environment.

Sir Sam at Bendigo in Central Otago earlier this year. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

"Sam walked the talk. He understood that our nature isn't just something to look at, it’s something we must cherish and protect."

Labour Leader Chris Hipkins said like so many New Zealanders, he grew up watching Sam Neill.

"He was a giant of the screen who took our stories to the world and yet still felt like one of us. From Sleeping Dogs and The Piano to Hunt for the Wilderpeople, Sam gave us some of our most cherished moments.

"Sam made us proud to be Kiwis and we couldn’t have been prouder of him."

Former New Zealand Prime Minister Helen Clark in a social media post said Neill was a "legendary" New Zealand actor "who brought great pride to our country through many starring roles on screen and wide international recognition".

In a post on X, Winston Peters said Neill was a Kiwi icon through his work in both local and Hollywood films that entertained people around the world over decades.

Neill is survived by his four children and eight grandchildren.