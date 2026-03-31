Russell Brand sex trial delayed

Russell Brand is facing rape and sexual assault charges. Photo: Reuters

British actor and comedian Russell Brand's trial on seven charges of rape and sexual assault relating to six women will take place in October, a London judge says.

Brand, once one of Britain's most high-profile broadcasters and former husband of US singer Katy Perry, was not required to and did not appear at Southwark Crown Court for a preliminary hearing on Monday.

He has pleaded not guilty to all seven charges: three counts of rape and four of indecent or sexual assault allegedly committed between 1999 and 2009.

Brand, 50, was due to stand trial in June on five of the charges, before he was charged in December last year with two additional offences.

Judge Joel Bennathan said the trial would now start in October and take up to eight weeks.

Brand was a regular on British screens in the 2000s. He was known for his flamboyant style and appearance, and also worked as a radio presenter for the BBC.

He also starred in a number of films including Get Him to the Greek in 2010, the same year he married Perry. They divorced in 2012 after 14 months of marriage.

By the early 2020s, Brand had faded from mainstream culture and has since largely appeared online, airing his views on US politics and free speech.