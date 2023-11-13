Life in venerable series yet

It’s not called Fifa any more, but FC 24 proves the football game series remains as solid as ever, writes Hayden Meikle. Images: supplied

FC 24

From: EA Sports.

For: All platforms.

Cover star: Manchester City nordic cyborg Erling Haaland graces the front of the "normal" edition. The fancier edition has no fewer than 31 current and former players, including David Beckham, Pele and Sam Kerr, in a Sergeant Pepper’s-style mash-up. Identifying all the players is a game in itself.

New things: The name! Yes, this is the first game in the EA Sports FC era following a remarkable 30-year relationship with Fifa. Word is the sport’s governing body wanted a bucketload more money (surprise) and the gaming company declined to play ball.

This is the same game, just with a weird new name that does not roll off the tongue yet. There is enhanced technology — something called Hypermotion V — in the physics engine, as always, and the results are impressive. Different footballers feel radically different. The addition of Playstyles (enhancements, effectively) is fun, and there are new cut scenes and statistical elements that really flesh out the game-day experience.

New bits in the ever-popular Ultimate Team mode include Evolutions, which allow you to upgrade cards, and the ability to field both men and women in your team. And in career mode, we finally see the return of hiring and firing staff, along with a football manager-style option to watch your game unfold from the sideline or stand.

Is it any good?: It actually is! It has a new name, but the core of the great game is intact, and pretty much all of the new elements are very good. It’s the best FEELING Fifa — uh, FC — game in years. Gameplay is super smooth, and you can really feel the differences among players. Having both men and women in Ultimate Team might sound like woke nonsense but it is done extremely well. And with the usual deep roster of licences — just the 19,000 players, 700 teams, 100 stadiums and 30 leagues — playability levels remain high.

It feels like EA Sports are set to spread their wings now they are out from under the shadow of Fifa, and I can’t wait.

You can step into the shoes of the late, great Kobe Bryant in NBA2K24. NBA 2K24

From: 2K.

For: All platforms.

Cover star: Kobe Bryant, RIP.

New things: Lots of little bits without reinventing the wheel. "Mamba Challenges", a chance to replay some key moments in Kobe’s career, are fun and just challenging enough. New technology called ProPlay, which translates real NBA footage into gameplay, is actually quite amazing. A refined career mode impresses.

Is it any good?: Well, there hasn’t really been a bad NBA 2K game in years. It’s still a remarkably accurate and deep representation of the great game of basketball.

There are so many options, and so many teams, that you will never get bored. Still too many demands for micro-transactions, yes, and My Team is still just a bit hectic. And if there is one complaint, it is that this really is the same game we have seen for years. Some game, though.