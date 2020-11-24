Window to the future - 2020's most anticipated game

Tuesday, 24 November 2020

    Cyberpunk 2077, one of the year's most anticipated games, has excited gamers with a new trailer that provides one of the best looks yet at the title.

    The game's launch has already been delayed twice this year as its studio, CD Projekt Red - who previously developed the acclaimed games in The Witcher series - works to polish it for release after 4 years in development.

    Set in future megacity Night City, the game will see players navigate a cyberpunk dystopia from a first-person perspective as a mercenary for hire, and has attracted attention for its future aesthetics, large world and promise of a huge degree of character customisation.

    The game also features a digital character played by action star and man-of-the-moment Keanu Reeves, who appears in the new trailer.

    The game is now set to release for PC, Xbox One and PS4 on December 10, with a later free upgrade promised for next-gen consoles.

