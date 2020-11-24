Window to the future - 2020's most anticipated game

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Cyberpunk 2077, one of the year's most anticipated games, has excited gamers with a new trailer that provides one of the best looks yet at the title.
The game's launch has already been delayed twice this year as its studio, CD Projekt Red - who previously developed the acclaimed games in The Witcher series - works to polish it for release after 4 years in development.
Set in future megacity Night City, the game will see players navigate a cyberpunk dystopia from a first-person perspective as a mercenary for hire, and has attracted attention for its future aesthetics, large world and promise of a huge degree of character customisation.
The game also features a digital character played by action star and man-of-the-moment Keanu Reeves, who appears in the new trailer.
The game is now set to release for PC, Xbox One and PS4 on December 10, with a later free upgrade promised for next-gen consoles.
- Ben Allan