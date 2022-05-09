'Minder' star Dennis Waterman dies

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Waterman, who started acting as a child, became a household name playing Detective Sergeant George Carter in police series "The Sweeney" in the 1970s, followed by the role of Terry McCann in the hit comedy-drama "Minder" for a decade from 1979.
"We are deeply saddened to announce that our beloved Dennis passed away very peacefully in hospital in Spain," his family said in the statement.
Waterman was 74.