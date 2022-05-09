Monday, 9 May 2022

'Minder' star Dennis Waterman dies

    1. Entertainment

    Dennis Waterman on the set of Minder, circa 1989. Photo by TV Times via Getty Images
    Dennis Waterman on the set of Minder, circa 1989. Photo by TV Times via Getty Images
    Dennis Waterman, a British actor famous for his roles in TV shows "The Sweeney", "Minder" and "New Tricks", has died, his family said in a statement reported by media.

    Waterman, who started acting as a child, became a household name playing Detective Sergeant George Carter in police series "The Sweeney" in the 1970s, followed by the role of Terry McCann in the hit comedy-drama "Minder" for a decade from 1979.

    "We are deeply saddened to announce that our beloved Dennis passed away very peacefully in hospital in Spain," his family said in the statement.

    Waterman was 74.

    Reuters
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter