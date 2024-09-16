Tito Jackson, member of the Jackson 5, dead at 70

Tito Jackson of Jackson 5 and The Jacksons performs onstage during the Fool in Love Festival at Hollywood Park Grounds on August 31 in Inglewood, California. Photo: Getty Images

Tito Jackson, a member of The Jackson 5 and older brother of pop star Michael Jackson, has died at 70.

The star is said to have suffered a heart attack while driving from New Mexico to Oklahoma. An official cause of death is not known.

"It's with heavy hearts that we announce that our beloved father, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Tito Jackson is no longer with us," his sons TJ, Taj and Taryll said in a statement posted on Instagram.

"We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken. Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being."

The Jackson 5 later became the Jacksons, comprising Tito's brothers Marlon, 67, and Jackie, 73, and son Taryll, 49.

They had played several shows in 2024, with Tito last onstage in Munich, Germany on September 10.

The older brother of Michael Jackson and sister Janet, 58, shot to fame alongside his siblings in the Jackson 5 in the late 1960s and 1970s under the legendary Motown label.

The original lineup consisted of Jackie, Tito, Marlon, Michael, and Jermaine Jackson, 69.

Their best-known hits included ABC, The Love You Save, and I'll Be There.

Tito was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the Jackson 5, and the Jacksons received a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1980.

The singer and guitarist also embarked on a solo career in 2003 as a blues musician.

Just a few weeks ago, Tito spoke about how he could still "feel the presence" of his late brother Michael.

The 70-year-old singer discussed the "tragedy" of the Thriller hitmaker's death from Acute propofol intoxication in 2009, aged 50, and admitted the world "missed out on a lot of goodness" from the music legend.

"The world was not kind to Michael at all. I don't know why. I would always say if we didn't have him, we sure would miss him," Tito said.

"His death was such a major tragedy. The world definitely missed out on a lot of goodness from him, because he wasn't just a musician or an artist, he was a loving person. He loved to give."

Discussing where he believes the Beat It hitmaker would be now, Tito said, "we always feel his presence on the stage" which helped the group a lot, he added.

"I can imagine Michael probably would have had three or four more hits by now, and they'd still be talking about him on the radio," he said.

"When that time of year comes around, you feel this presence and just try to enjoy all the moments that you remember that you had together.

"Sometimes we like to have a performance on that day. Those are the days I really feel close to him, when we're working and enjoying music, because that's what we did together.

"Besides being brothers, that was our play time."