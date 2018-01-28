Lorde's mum calls out Grammys snub

Lorde performing at the 2018 MusiCares Person of the Year show honouring Fleetwood Mac in New York. Photo: Reuters

New Zealand's own Lorde is up for the biggest music award of the year tomorrow, but has been snubbed in another way.

Lorde is the only female artist nominated for Album of the Year, yet it seems she wasn't actually invited to perform at this year's ceremony.

Her mum, Sonja Yelich took to Twitter to comment on the issue by circling a paragraph in an article which acknowledged Lorde's achievement and snub in the one sentence. She captioned it: "This says it all".

Lorde's album Melodrama is nominated for Album of the Year putting her up against Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, Childish Gambino and Bruno Mars - all but Jay Z will perform at the event.

HITS Daily Double reported that sources had told them JAY-Z was invited to perform but decided not to, despite having eight nominations.

Lorde last performed at the Grammys in 2014, when she picked up two of the prestigious awards for Song Of The Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for her hit Royals.

That said, Lorde did perform at another prestigious event.

She and fellow Kiwi artist Keith Urban sang at Fleetwood Mac's annual MusiCares Person Of The Year event where they played tributes to the legendary band.