Obituary: Alan Mansfield, musician

Musician Alan Mansfield of The Dead Daisies performs at Uproar Festival at the Gorge Amphitheater on September 7, 2013 in George, Washington. Photo: Getty Images

American musician Alan Mansfield had a significant part to play in New Zealand rock history. A graduate of the Boston Conservatory of Music, Mansfield was an integral part of the Robert Palmer Band and also played in Bette Midler’s band. He toured Australia in 1979 and eventually moved there in 1982. He was hired by Kiwi musician Marc Hunter to produce tracks on his forthcoming solo album and liking the results re-engaged Mansfield when Hunter’s former band, Dragon, reformed. Having produced the hit single Rain, Mansfield joined the band, as keyboard player and set out on the 1984 Body And The Beat tour. The opening act was another Kiwi, Sharon O’Neill, who Mansfield fell for musically and personally — they were partners for the next 40 years. Mansfield continued to play with both Dragon and O’Neill, as well as forming a song-writing partnership with O’Neill and contributing to her records. He was inducted into the Aria Hall of Fame as a member of Dragon in 2008 and received a Legacy Award with Dragon at the New Zealand Music Hall of Fame in 2011. Mansfield died on October 16 aged 72. — Agencies