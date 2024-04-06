Obituary: Aston Barrett, musician

Aston Francis Barrett, often called "Family Man" or "Fams" for short, is a Jamaican musician and Rastafarian. He was the leader and bass player for Bob Marley & The Wailers. Backstage at the Majestic Theater in Detroit, Michigan, in 2004. Photo: Getty Images

Bass player Aston "Family Man" Barrett laid down the beat for reggae legend Bob Marley, as well as other leading Jamaican musicians such as Augustus Pablo and Burning Spear. Born in 1946, he rose to fame as a member of Lee Perry's band the Upsetters, before he joined Marley’s band The Wailers in 1970 alongside his drummer brother Carlton. Barrett was not only a co-producer of many of Marley’s albums, but he was also in charge of overall song arrangements. In 2006 a bitter legal dispute with Island Records over royalties was lost, meaning Barrett had to sell two houses to meet his legal bills. His nickname "Family Man" came not only from his role as leader of his many bands, but also for having fathered 41 children. Barrett died on February 3 aged 77. — Agencies