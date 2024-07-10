Lord of the Rings musical coming to NZ

Photo: Pamela Raith

Lord of the Rings - A Musical Tale opens at Auckland's Civic Theatre in November - but you'll need to go on a waitlist for tickets.

The journey to the magical realm of Middle-earth tells the story of The Lord of the Rings from the Hobbits' perspective.

A bit of background: as the Hobbits celebrate Bilbo Baggins' eleventy-first birthday in the Shire, he gifts his nephew Frodo his most precious belonging - a gold ring.

This fateful moment launches Frodo on a legendary and perilous quest across Middle-earth to the darkest realms of Mordor, to vanquish evil with his loyal Fellowship.

The dynamic folk-inspired score is performed live by the company on stage, weaving together original music with storytelling.

The New Zealand premiere comes fresh off the 70th anniversary of the publication of The Fellowship of the Ring, the first book in The Lord of the Rings trilogy, which debuted in 1954.

The highly anticipated production first opened at the Watermill Theatre in the United Kingdom to rave reviews - The Guardian called it the "Greatest Show on Middle Earth".

It will open this month at Chicago Shakespeare Theatre in the United States.

• The waitlist website is: https://www.lotronstage.com