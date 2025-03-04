Car thieves dodge spikes with caravan in tow

The vehicle was towing a caravan which came adrift during the chase. Photo: RNZ / Reece Baker

Two men have been arrested after fleeing police in a stolen car - towing a caravan - in Wellington.

Police were told the vehicle had been stolen from a Khandallah address just after 5am on Tuesday.

They attempted to lay road spikes but the driver dodged the spikes.

Police said they allegedly drove at the officer who laid them, but the officer was not harmed.

A vehicle pursuit was initiated but abandoned by police.

The vehicle - which tipped the caravan - continued south through Northland and down into Aro Valley.

Multiple parked cars were damaged by the fleeing vehicle. Photo: RNZ / Reece Baker

Police said multiple parked vehicles and properties were damaged by the driver.

The two men crashed the vehicle near Grant Road and fled police on foot.

Police said they were both found and arrested with the help from a police dog handler at about 5:30am.

The 25-year-old and a 31-year-old man have been charged with various offences relating to the theft and driving matters.

They are due in Wellington District Court on Tuesday.

Police said anyone who has damage to either cars or property in these areas is asked to report it to police quoting job number 250304/8364.