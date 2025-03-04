Driver charged with manslaughter over 11-year-old cyclist's death

A woman has been charged with manslaughter after an 11-year-old girl was fatally hit by a car in Hawke's Bay earlier this year.

The girl was later identified by police as Emma Jane Kupa from Flaxmere, who was cycling when she was hit on January 30. She died at the scene.

A 34-year-old woman was earlier charged with dangerous driving, and has now been charged with further offences, including manslaughter.

She is due to appear in the Hastings District Court on Tuesday.

Other charges include breath alcohol level over 400, and failing to stop to ascertain injury.