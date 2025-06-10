'A great loss': Elderly man killed in Upper Hutt house fire

Emergency services were called to Tararua St just before 2.30am on Tuesday and found the home fully ablaze. Photo: Supplied

Police have confirmed an elderly man is dead after a house fire in Upper Hutt overnight.

A neighbour of house said the flames were huge and she feared the blaze would spread to her own home.

Emergency services were called to a home on Tararua St in Trentham just before 2.30am on Tuesday and found the home fully ablaze.

Amala Joseph lives directly next door.

Joseph told RNZ an elderly man, whom she did not often see out, lived in the property.

"So scary, because we were really worried about the person because he is very old, he barely can walk."

There were a lot of firefighters there and the fire was really large, Joseph said.

She said she was nervous about her own home.

"It's pretty close and we don't know what's going to happen next."

Joseph said the situation was really sad.

The house that caught fire overnight. Photo: RNZ

Another neighbour described the man as both interesting and kind.

The neighbour told RNZ she knew the man well and had lived next door to him for nearly 25 years.

"He was an amazing horseman who bred and raced beautiful thoroughbred horses for man years," she said, "He had a very successful racing career."

She said the man had also worked with leather, making everything from shoes, bags and horse saddlery.

"He was an interesting man to chat with as he had knowledge about so many things."

She said he was also a kind man who had always looked out for her.

"I will always be grateful to have known him. It's a great loss."

An RNZ reporter at the scene said it looked as if the windows had been blown out and pieces of burnt metal could be seen hanging off the side of the building.

Neighbour Leon Zou told RNZ his family woke up in the middle of the night due to the fire.

"The fire was pretty much higher than the house."

Zou said he was shocked by the blaze.

Another nearby neighbour, Glynis, said she was surprised to see the house this morning.

"It is a very quiet street."

She said she didn't know anything about the house and that she did not hear anything last night.

A fire truck and supporting fire crew as well as police officers remain at the scene.

The road is shut off to through traffic near the house.

About 20 firefighters and five trucks were tackling the blaze at its peak.

A police spokesperson says it is not yet known what started the fire.