Man found dead in Wellington was dubstep musician

By Krystal Gibbens of RNZ

The man who died at a property in Newtown in Wellington on Saturday night was 40-year-old dubstep musician Oliver Hayes.

Police were called to the death on Mansfield St about 7.15pm.

In a post on social media his sister Louise Hayes said her brother, who was also known as Olie Bassweight, had been found unexpectedly dead on Saturday.

"There is a police investigation. It seems something terrible might have happened to him. We wait for answers."

Louise said Olie had touched many with his music, philosophy, curiosity and passion.

"His light was like no other. We are heartbroken and thrown into tumultuous grief and shock. I don't know what else to say."

Police said their inquires into Hayes's death were ongoing.

"Police are appealing for anyone who knew Mr Hayes and who had recent contact with him, to please contact us immediately.

"Police would also like to speak to anyone who may have seen Mr Hayes in the days prior to Saturday evening, in particular residents of the apartment complex who may have seen him moving about."

Information could be reported using the reference file number 250607/5712.