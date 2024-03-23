Obituary: Damo Suzuki, musician

Damo Suzuki poses during a portrait session at Milla Club on April 26, 2018 in Munich, Germany. Photo: Getty Images

Many casual music fans might struggle to recognise Damo Suzuki, but the pioneering band he fronted — Can — cast an influence over modern music far in excess of their commercial success.

Kenji "Damo" Suzuki was born in Kobe in 1950, and as a teenager travelled to Europe and supported himself by busking. While in Munich he was spotted by Holger Czukay and Jaki Liebezeit of German band Can. Their original singer, Malcolm Mooney, had just left the group and they asked Suzuki to sing with them that evening. "There were no instructions from the band," he recalled in 2018: "I was meant to just walk on stage and do anything."

His improvisational singing style mixed words in English, Japanese and his own made-up languages, becoming a signature of the band’s sound — the band’s repetitive, droning, rhythmic backing influenced musicians the world over, including David Bowie, Radiohead, Talking Heads, and more than a few of the early Flying Nun bands. Suzuki stayed with Can for three years and as many albums: 1972’s Ege Bamyasi is regarded by many devotees as the band’s best work. After leaving Can Suzuki fronted his own band and established a record label. He died on February 9 aged 74. — Agencies