Reggae great Robbie Shakespeare dead at 68

Robbie Shakespeare performs during the Festival International de Jazz de Montreal in July 2014. Photo: Getty

Robert “Robbie” Shakespeare, the Jamaican bass guitarist best known as half of the reggae and dub duo Sly and Robbie, has died, Jamaica's culture minister says. He was 68.

Born Robert Warren Dale Shakespeare in East Kingston in 1953, Shakespeare was a prolific bassist who worked with reggae greats including Bob Marley, Peter Tosh and Gregory Isaacs.

Jamaican Culture Minister Olivia Grange called him one of the country's great musicians.

"I am in shock and sorrow after just receiving the news that my friend and brother, the legendary bassist Robbie Shakespeare has died,” she said in a statement that did not describe the cause of death but said he "had been ailing for some time"

"This fantastic team took bass playing and drumming to the highest level."

His work spanned the roots reggae, rockers and dancehall genres with distinctive bass grooves that often used electronic effects.

Shakespeare also branched into pop music, producing artists such as Mick Jagger, Bob Dylan, Cyndi Lauper and Grace Jones.

He learned to play bass at the hands of Aston Barrett of the Wailers and the Upsetters band.

Named several times to "best bassist" lists, including Rolling Stone's 50 Greatest Bassists of All Time, Shakespeare formed a duo with Sly Dunbar called the Riddim Twins, their first collaboration a band called the Revolutionaries.

In 1974, the pair formed an independent production company and record label called Taxi Records.

Their first production with Gregory Isaacs, called "Soon Forward," was an instant hit.

Sly and Robbie produced music for movie soundtracks, including "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and "Poetic Justice." The duo was nominated for 11 Grammy awards, with one win for best reggae album in 1998 for "Friends."