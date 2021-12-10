Mark Richardson hints at move into politics

Mark Richardson. File photo

Mark Richardson may have signed off from the AM Show - but the presenter has revealed his next move isn't just radio.

He revealed he has plans to launch himself into the political arena in time for the next general election.

Richardson is joining MediaWorks' new talk radio brand in the new year, and is hosting a show from midday with Leah Panapa.

While he initially joined the AM show under the guise of talking about sport, he said it inspired him to get involved with issues.

"It [being on the show] sort of lit a fire under my backside when it comes to news and current affairs and politics," he explained.

He says that is something "he never wants to let go of" and it has allowed him to move past solely presenting on sport.

Richardson added he "found a home" at the AM Show. He thanked Duncan Garner "for being an amazing mentor" and said he looked forward to working with him at MediaWorks.

Garner is hosting the 9am slot on the station.

"I'm so thrilled that I'll be able to continue with radio in a general format, for two years. And then, what's after two years?"

"You're going to be an MP," Amanda Gillies said.

"The general election," Richardson confirmed.

"I told him I'm voting for him," Gillies added.

"We'll all vote for you," quipped Bridge.

When The New Zealand Herald approached Richardson for comment on his political plans, he said "I have no comment to make at this stage."

While he did not reveal which party he planned to run for in 2023, viewers on social media speculated he would run for National because of the views he has expressed in the past on the AM show.

The Block NZ host resigned from his position on the AM show in September, just weeks after Garner exited his role on the morning current affairs show. His co-host of five years Gillies also resigned to take on a new role as Newshub's national correspondent.

In an interview with Woman's Weekly, Richardson revealed his exit from Discovery's morning show wasn't unexpected.

On the show this morning Richardson was gifted a piece of metal from Lancaster Park - which was part of the frame for New Zealand's first ever drop-in pitch. Richardson was the first person to get out on it, Bridge said. During the same match, he got his one and only test wicket.

He called the gift "wicked" and "fantastic".

It was an emotional goodbye for Richardson this morning. He reduced Ryan Bridge to tears for his past actions on the show.

Richardson apologised again for revealing Bridge's sexuality on air in October 2019, when Bridge himself had never disclosed it.

At the time, Richardson joked that Bridge had a collection of ex-boyfriends before realising what he had said.

Bridge then laughed awkwardly, before saying: "Yes, it's true, I'm gay. There we go, it's out there. God that was awkward."

Reflecting back today, Richardson apologised before praising Bridge's professionalism.

He said: "I felt like I let you down. Because you said, look, we don't go there. I was disappointed because I let you down through not thinking."

Richardson has been outspoken on the AM show and even squared up against the Prime Minister over parental leave.

Back in 2017, the former Black Cap was fiercely criticised by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern for arguing employers should have the right to ask women whether they are planning on having babies because they're required to provide paid parental leave.

At the time Ardern said it was "totally unacceptable".

This morning the incident was replayed, and Richardson stood by his position.

"When we had a strategy meeting for the show the big boss came in here and said you have one job, get noticed."

He said he believed what he was saying and it was misconstrued in the media.

He said he was not going to justify his comments four or five years later.