Obituary: Richard Moll, actor

Actor Richard Moll attends the 8th Annual TV Land Awards at Sony Studios on April 17, 2010 in Culver City, California. Photo: Getty Images

"Bull" Shannon, an eccentric but gentle giant bailiff in a New York court, became the signature role for towering actor Richard Moll, who brought every inch of his six foot eight height to the part. Night Court, which ran from 1984-92, made a star of Moll, a bit-part actor up until then. His trademark shaven head was a fortunate accident: he had done it for a science fiction B movie and the Night Court’s producers liked it and asked him to keep it. After Night Court ended, Moll contributed his trademark gravelly voice to various video games and comic book projects, and appeared in a range of films. Moll died on October 26, aged 80.