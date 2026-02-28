Obituary: Stanley Baxter, actor

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Scottish impressionist Stanley Baxter was renowned for brilliantly impersonating celebrities of the day, especially women. The "Duchess of Brendagh" — never acknowledged but almost definitely Queen Elizabeth II, was an audience favourite. Glasgow-born, Baxter learnt his craft in front of a tough crowd — performing for the troops as a member of the British Army's Combined Services Entertainment unit during his national service. He made his professional stage debut in 1949 and a decade later moved to London, intending to work in TV. The Stanley Baxter Show (1963-71) and The Stanley Baxter Picture Show from (1972-75) were hits, and in 1981 he made the Stanley Baxter Series for London Weekend Television. However, reportedly, the production costs of his extravagantly expensive shows brought Baxter’s TV career to a halt. He continued to work in radio throughout, and in the mid-80s Baxter made a brief but well-received return to TV, playing Mr Majeika — an alien wizard posing as a school teacher — in the series of the same name. Baxter retired soon after, and released his autobiography in 2020. He died on December 11 aged 99. — Agencies/Allied Media