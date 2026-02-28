Obituary: Stanley Baxter, actor

Comedian and impersonator Stanley Baxter as a nun in his show 'Phil The Fluter' in 1969. Photo: Getty Images

Scottish impressionist Stanley Baxter was renowned for brilliantly impersonating celebrities of the day, especially women. The "Duchess of Brendagh" — never acknowledged but almost definitely Queen Elizabeth II, was an audience favourite. Glasgow-born, Baxter learnt his craft in front of a tough crowd — performing for the troops as a member of the British Army's Combined Services Entertainment unit during his national service. He made his professional stage debut in 1949 and a decade later moved to London, intending to work in TV. The Stanley Baxter Show (1963-71) and The Stanley Baxter Picture Show from (1972-75) were hits, and in 1981 he made the Stanley Baxter Series for London Weekend Television. However, reportedly, the production costs of his extravagantly expensive shows brought Baxter’s TV career to a halt. He continued to work in radio throughout, and in the mid-80s Baxter made a brief but well-received return to TV, playing Mr Majeika — an alien wizard posing as a school teacher — in the series of the same name. Baxter retired soon after, and released his autobiography in 2020. He died on December 11 aged 99. — Agencies/Allied Media