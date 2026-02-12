'Dawson's Creek' star James Van Der Beek dies at 48

James Van Der Beek arrives at an awards show in Las Vegas in February 2001. File photo: Reuters

James Van Der Beek, the star of 1990s teen drama Dawson's Creek, has died at the age of 48 after a battle with cancer, his wife announced on social media.

"Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning. He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace," his wife Kimberly wrote on Instagram.

In 2024, Van Der Beek announced his colorectal cancer diagnosis after it was discovered during a routine colonoscopy the year before.

"I’ve been dealing with this privately until now, getting treatment and dialing in my overall health with greater focus than ever before," he wrote on social media that year.

Van Der Beek continued to chronicle his fight with cancer on social media until his death.

A Connecticut native, Van Der Beek got his breakout role in the 1990s as Dawson Leery in Dawson's Creek, along Michelle Williams, Joshua Jackson and Katie Holmes.

He continued in the role, which made him a teen heartthrob of the early 2000s, until the show concluded in 2003.

Other roles include Mox in Varsity Blues and Sean Bateman in The Rules of Attraction.