Showcasing peninsula art

A view of Otago Harbour, painted by OpenArts Inc president Roger Weston, will be among the works on display in the "Almost an Island" exhibition, running until April 6 at Macandrew Bay. Image: supplied

The popular "Almost an Island" exhibition returns this week, showcasing Otago Peninsula and its artists.

Presented by Otago Peninsula artist collective OpenArts Inc the exhibition, involving up to 150 art works by more than 40 local artists, will run from today until April 6 at Macandrew Bay Community Hall.

OpenArts Inc president and exhibition organiser Roger Weston said the "Almost an Island" exhibition would feature works in a broad range of styles and mediums, from paintings and photography to jewellery and ceramics.

There was no specific theme for the exhibition, although many of the works featured images of the Otago Peninsula.

"The ‘Almost an Island’ exhibition has been a popular event among local artists and the community for more than 20 years," Weston said.

"As a sale exhibition, it is a great opportunity for the artists to connect directly with the public and have a chance to talk one-on-one about their art.

"We always get a great response from the community — an average of about 1500 people come through the exhibition each year."

Well-known Otago Peninsula and Dunedin artists are among those exhibiting this year, including Anne Baldock, Gemma Baldock, Doug Hart, Manu Berry, Pauline Bellamy, Roger Weston, Brendan Bransgrove, Jenny Longstaff, Roy Almond, Lorna Allan, Robyn Armstrong, Graeme Atkinson, Michelle Dalwood, Nora de Lange, Sue Marbrow, Bruce McIntosh, Ronnie Morgan, and Kylie Matheson.

The OpenArts Inc group continues to grow steadily, and currently has a membership of about 60 active artists.

Weston said the OpenArts Inc was grateful for the ongoing support of local businesses and organisations for the exhibition and other arts initiatives on the peninsula.

brenda.harwood@thestar.co.nz