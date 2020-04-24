Friday, 24 April 2020

ANZAC Dawn Tribute 2020

    By Luke Chapman
    With level 4 lock-down still in place the need to pay respect and honour the sacrifices made the Dawn Service is now digital.
    The order of service that would normally take place at the Cenotaph at Queens Gardens comprises of past recordings along with some current recordings and presentations from scheduled speakers.

    Lox Kellas - President Dunedin RSA   INTRODUCTION and Ode
    Padre  Aaron Knotts - Prayer & Benediction
    Logan Park Head Girl -  Maggie Gorman  Recitation
    Matai McGinty -  Ode in Te Reo
    Sophie Morris - NZ & Aust National Anthems
     

    Last Post/Reveille - Archive Footage
    Archive Video of Catafalque (Cenotaph) Guard 
    Wreath Laying from archive 


    Tribute to the fallen using video of monuments around the area.

     

     

