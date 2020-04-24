ANZAC Dawn Tribute 2020

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
With level 4 lock-down still in place the need to pay respect and honour the sacrifices made the Dawn Service is now digital.
The order of service that would normally take place at the Cenotaph at Queens Gardens comprises of past recordings along with some current recordings and presentations from scheduled speakers.
Lox Kellas - President Dunedin RSA INTRODUCTION and Ode
Padre Aaron Knotts - Prayer & Benediction
Logan Park Head Girl - Maggie Gorman Recitation
Matai McGinty - Ode in Te Reo
Sophie Morris - NZ & Aust National Anthems
Last Post/Reveille - Archive Footage
Archive Video of Catafalque (Cenotaph) Guard
Wreath Laying from archive
Tribute to the fallen using video of monuments around the area.