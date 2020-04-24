ANZAC Dawn Tribute 2020

With level 4 lock-down still in place the need to pay respect and honour the sacrifices made the Dawn Service is now digital.

The order of service that would normally take place at the Cenotaph at Queens Gardens comprises of past recordings along with some current recordings and presentations from scheduled speakers.



Lox Kellas - President Dunedin RSA INTRODUCTION and Ode

Padre Aaron Knotts - Prayer & Benediction

Logan Park Head Girl - Maggie Gorman Recitation

Matai McGinty - Ode in Te Reo

Sophie Morris - NZ & Aust National Anthems



Last Post/Reveille - Archive Footage

Archive Video of Catafalque (Cenotaph) Guard

Wreath Laying from archive





Tribute to the fallen using video of monuments around the area.