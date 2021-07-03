iD Dunedin Fashion Gala Show 2021

The main event during iD Dunedin Fashion Weekend was the ‘‘Two Shows One Event — Gala Fashion Show’’, a glamorous showcase of fashion at Otago Museum.

The crew from Allied Productions were there to capture the action and will package up the highlights so that all can experience the show.

The first half of the gala show featured collections from the 11 New Zealand iD International Emerging Designer Awards finalists.

The second half showcased the release of new seasons collections by the Dunedin iD ‘‘Godmothers’’ — Nom*d, Carlson, Mild-Red, Company of Strangers and Charmaine Reveley.

The show also had the premiere of the iD International Designer Awards Finalists 2021 movie, featuring 42 designers.

Six emerging designers from six countries have been recognised at this year’s iD International Emerging Designer Awards.

First place was awarded to Sara Kickmayer, of Institut Francais de la Mode, France, for her Real Utopia collection. Second place went to Min-Yan Tsai from Shih Chien University, Taiwan, and third place went to Mengzhe (Justin) Chi, of Fashion Institute of Technology, in the United States.

Massey University graduate Lydia Paine was named Best NZ Emerging Designer, Gisella Candi, of University of Technology Sydney, received the Natural Luxury with Wool prize, and iD Dunedin Most Sustainable Collection was awarded to Olivia Rubens, London College of Fashion, Canada.