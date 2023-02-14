Clubroom upgrade given funding boost

Plans to upgrade the Cromwell Sports Club have been given a boost from the Cromwell Community Board.

The existing clubrooms were built in 1980 by the club on land leased from the Central Otago District Council.

Cromwell Sports Club Inc has eight member clubs — Cromwell Rugby Football Club, Cromwell Junior Rugby Club, Cromwell Associated Football Club, Cromwell Basketball Club, Cromwell Cricket Club, Cromwell Lawn Tennis Club, Cromwell Netball Club and the Golden Oldies Netball Club.

Speaking during the community board meeting’s public forum last week, Cromwell Sports Club Inc secretary Paula Clark told elected members the existing facility needed to be upgraded to accommodate the growing community.

"We have more female members in this club and our change facilities are not adequate or inviting to encourage girls to participate in the club."

On average the facility was used more than 200 times a year and could increase to between 250 and 300, she said.

"[The club has been] run by volunteers for over 35 years and have never had to be topped by the Cromwell Community Board or council."

In May 2020, the community board agreed to a variation of the club’s lease to increase the clubroom area to 727sqm, to provide for the construction of new changing facilities and storage areas.

The sports club invested $40,000 on concept design plans incorporating feedback from consultation with its members and the wider public.

The proposed upgrade includes increasing the building footprint from 146sqm to 250sqm, adds four changing sheds to the building, improves accessibility and creates a small and large meeting room.

The club has estimated the costs to be around the $2.1million mark and has been fundraising towards the cost of the upgrade with $200,000 raised to date.

The community board agreed to release $69,333 from the Cromwell Sports Club fund reserve for the project, subject to the club achieving its fundraising targets from other funders.

Cr Neil Gillespie said he agreed with the proposal to release funds as "this sort of project" was the reason the fund was established.

The sports club also requested an additional $250,000 from the board, and members resolved to consider it and any further financial contribution towards the project as part of the 2024-34 long-term plan process.

