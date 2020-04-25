Support for Clutha groups

A new mayoral fund is seeking further contributors.

Clutha Mayor Bryan Cadogan launched the Clutha Mayoral Covid Relief Fund by contributing 10% of his half-yearly salary, matched by NZ First list MP Mark Patterson.

Mr Cadogan said the district’s community groups had responded "magnificently" to the crisis, but the absence of "ready cash" had been an occasional barrier to their activities.

The fund was open to Clutha-based groups; a "nimble, flexible" team would administer it.

Contributions can be made to the fund account: 06-0919-00138005-00.