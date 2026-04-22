BOWIE, A Decade On

Ten years after the passing of music’s most transformative icon, David Bowie’s legacy returns to the stage. Set beneath the arches and stained-glass splendor of Knox Church, this retrospective celebration honours a decade since Bowie’s 2016 death, moving from the glam of Ziggy Stardust to the artistry of Blackstar.

At the heart of the show is a unique father-son collaboration between Greg MacLeod and Ben Hayward. Backed by a nine-piece band of Dunedin’s finest musicians, the duo brings a deeply personal connection to

the setlist.

“Bowie has been part of my musical life for as long as I can remember,” says MacLeod. “Ten years on, his work still feels brave and relevant. Performing this music, especially alongside my son, is both a privilege and a deeply personal experience.”

Greg is widely respected for his commanding stage presence and vocal range. A regular performer in Dunedin, his stage credits span more than 25 years, including most recently: Tommy Devito in Jersey Boys, Javert in Les

Misérables, The Wizard in Wicked, and Tick in Priscilla, Queen of the Desert. Both Greg and Ben are also regular performers with The Rock Tenors.

Ben Hayward brings his own impressive musical theatre pedigree to the stage. His most recent roles include Nick DeVito in Jersey Boys, Galileo in We Will Rock You, Edward Lyons in Blood Brothers and Sky in Mamma Mia!; he is currently away on the Rock Tenors National Tour.

“I grew up with Bowie’s music playing in the house,” says Hayward. “Sharing this concert with Dunedin audiences, and doing it alongside my dad, feels incredibly special. Bowie’s music encourages you to be fearless, and that’s exactly what we want this night to be.”

Produced by Leod Creative and DKCM, the concert leans into Dunedin’s Gothic Revival character. Knox Church, renowned for its acoustics, provides a dramatic, "Space Oddity" atmosphere perfect for hits like Life on Mars?, Heroes, and Ashes to Ashes. Producer Doug Kamo emphasises that the night is about “honouring the artistry and emotional power” of the songs rather than simple imitation.

The rock concert, lead by Dunedin stalwart Stuart Walker (grand piano and keys), includes Che Long (guitar), Andy Lynch (bass) Georgie Watts (percussion), Stevie Rice (horns) Maddy Parkins- Craig (drums), Samuel Leaper (keys), Sophie Whibley and Charlotte Hayward (backing vocals) and will feature iconic Bowie classics including Rebel Rebel, Changes, Dance Magic, Golden Years, Fame, Ziggy Stardust, and Modern Love, offering a programme that nods to Bowie’s theatricality, vulnerability and innovation.

Behind the scenes, Heidi Hayward serves as executive producer, returning Bowie to Dunedin a decade after first co-producing Planet Earth Is Blue in 2016. Hayward is a highly experienced producer and production manager, with credits including Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, Wicked, Les Misérables, Jersey Boys and Chess, as well as ten years producing the Dunedin Town Hall Christmas Pantomime.

BOWIE will be more than a concert; it will be a shared experience of remembrance, celebration and live music at its best.