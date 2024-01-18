Seaside spectacular . . . Enjoy a great day out at the Brighton Gala Day. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

The Brighton Domain will be brimming with excitement as the popular Brighton Gala Day returns on Sunday, from 10 am to 5 pm.

Co-organiser Colin Weatherall said a key highlight this year is the diverse range of over 30 food and drink vendors.

From whitebait patties to burgers, hot chips to hot dogs, a wide selection will keep visitors satisfied.

‘‘We don't think anyone will be left hungry by the end of the day.’’

A large number of stalls will present an array of items for purchase, including retro fashions, jewellery, outdoor furniture, and arts and crafts.

Fun and games . . . An inflatable slide was a popular drawcard for youngsters during the Brighton Gala Day last year. PHOTO: BRENDA HARWOOD

Chemistry in action . . .The Otago Museum excites audiences with a fun science experiment during the Brighton Gala Day last year. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Various organisations will provide interesting and educational displays.

MPI Fisheries will be showcasing their new boat and display trailer.

‘‘So it is very opportune to come to Brighton and talk about fishing on the coast with the staff that will be present.’’

The Otago Regional Council harbourmaster will also attend with their new boat to discuss safety in coastal waters.

St John will offer information for those interested in volunteering and assist with any first aid needs.

Brighton Surf Life Saving Club will present their own water safety display.

Cool clambering . . . Lilly Singh of Dunedin during the Brighton Gala Day last year. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Another educational feature is a health awareness programme called Archie, a free nine-point health check initiative covering checks including blood pressure, eyesight, weight, well-being, and mental health.

NZ Blood Donors will share insights into becoming a blood donor.

Otago Corrections will be on-site, providing information about their services and highlighting job opportunities.

The Department of Conservation will offer insights into coastal wildlife, particularly focusing on the activities of sea lions and seals.

The Brighton Volunteer Fire Brigade will be onsite with a display focused on fire safety in the home.

The gala will offer more than shopping and eating; it will feature performances by local artists and bands throughout the day, led by popular local entertainer Kelvin Cummings.

Fun for young people will include Battle Combat laser tag, an exciting, adrenaline-filled activity for children aged seven and up.

A wide variety of amusement features will be operating all day.

Otago Museum will showcase exciting science-based interactive shows, and Helicopters Otago will offer special sightseeing flights, adding an aerial dimension to the gala.

Transportation to the event has been thoughtfully considered.

Acknowledging that parking can sometimes be a challenge, Mr Weatherall highlighted the regular passenger bus service running hourly from Green Island or the city.

‘‘There is plenty of capacity on those for a low-cost ride’’

Admission is free — with an option at the entry gate to help support the Brighton Surf Life Saving Club by making a voluntary donation, with 100% of the contribution going directly to the club to support lifesaving services.

With its mix of entertainment, education, and community spirit, the Brighton Gala Day is set to be a memorable event for all.