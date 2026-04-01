The great Anzac biscuit debate: crunchy or chewy?

Harraways oats have been used to bake delicious golden Anzac biscuits for generations, honouring our New Zealand servicemen and women.

Chef Josh Emett bakes traditional Anzac biscuits every year as a tribute to his grandfather, Rayner Puch, Lieutenant of the 24th Battalion, a proud WWII veteran and a true Kiwi who embodied the spirit of bravery and camaraderie.

This year, Josh has decided to settle a long-running kitchen debate ahead of Anzac Day: do you prefer your Anzac biscuits crunchy or chewy?

Both of Josh’s recipes are below. Readers can have their say in the poll below.

Josh Emett’s 2026 Chewy Anzac Biscuit Recipe

1 cup of either Harraways Rolled Oats or Harraways Extra Creamy Scotch Oats

50g butter

2 tbsp golden syrup

⅓ cup caster sugar

¾ cup desiccated coconut

½ cup plain flour

½ tsp baking soda

2 tbsp warm water

Pinch Sea salt

10 dates finely chopped

Preheat your oven to 170°C (340°F). Line a baking tray with baking paper. In a small saucepan, melt the butter, golden syrup and chopped dates together over low heat. Stir until well combined, then remove from heat and let it cool slightly. In a small bowl, mix the baking soda with warm water, then add it to the melted butter and golden syrup mixture. Stir well. In a large mixing bowl, combine the dry ingredients: Harraways rolled oats, caster sugar, desiccated coconut and plain flour. Pour the melted butter mixture into the bowl of dry ingredients and mix until smooth and well combined. Take spoonfuls of the mixture and roll them into balls. Place them on the prepared baking trays and flatten gently with your hand. Sprinkle with sea salt. Bake in the preheated oven for about 12–14 minutes, or until the biscuits are golden brown. Remove from the oven and allow the biscuits to cool on the trays for a few minutes before transferring them to a wire rack.

Josh Emett’s 2026 Crunchy Anzac Biscuit Recipe

1 cup Harraways Rolled Oats or Extra Creamy Scotch Oats

75g butter, diced and cold

3 tbsp golden syrup

⅓ cup caster sugar

½ cup desiccated coconut

½ cup plain flour

½ tsp baking soda

2 tsp warm water

Flakey sea salt

Preheat your oven to 170°C (340°F). Line a baking tray with baking paper. In a small saucepan, warm the golden syrup over low heat. Remove from heat and let it cool slightly. In a small bowl, mix the baking soda with warm water, then add it to the golden syrup. Stir well. In a large mixing bowl, combine the dry ingredients: Harraways rolled oats, caster sugar, desiccated coconut and plain flour. Pour the golden syrup mixture into the bowl of dry ingredients, add the cold diced butter, and rub together until the butter is well combined. Take spoonfuls of the mixture and roll them into balls. Place them on the prepared baking trays and flatten with a fork. Sprinkle with sea salt. Bake in the preheated oven for about 16–18 minutes, or until the biscuits are a deep golden brown. Remove from the oven and allow the biscuits to cool on the trays for a few minutes before transferring them to a wire rack.

Find more recipes on Harraways.co.nz