Kouzina is a respected New Zealand owned retailer specialising in the latest home appliances for residential and commercial interiors. Here you are going to discover all the leading brands in ovens, hobs, hoods, refrigeration, laundry and wine storage.



Many of the major international brands represented have been an integral part of Kouzina since it was first established in Parnell, Auckland in 2004. These include Miele, Bora, Liebherr, Gaggenau, Qasair, Wolf, Sub-Zero, Fisher & Paykel and Zenith among many others. The extensive range of home appliances in the showrooms have all been expertly chosen by the Kouzina team for their quality and innovation.



Today Kouzina has showrooms in Auckland, Christchurch & Queenstown. These have been designed as inspirational spaces for both industry professionals, and of course clients, to experience the style and function of the latest appliances. From kitchen to laundry, each appliance display is unique and introduces a range of materials from 200 year old French oak to various marbles used in new combinations. The appliance selection and placement has all been carefully considered so as to compliment the overall aesthetic.



Kouzina is relied upon to find solutions to enhance interiors, for both residential and commercial projects. All of the team all have many years of industry knowledge and that is reflected in the service clients receive, both in value and retail experience.



“Our customers are attracted to the combination of stunning kitchen finishes we have on display, and the latest appliance designs on show. We offer full after sales support which means clients can contact us at any stage for assistance. A highlight of our job is getting to be involved in some incredible projects, and also being recognised by our suppliers as key partners representing their unique brands.” Sally Carson, Kouzina Queenstown.



Kouzina looks forward to welcoming you to their showrooms.



Contact: sales@kouzina.co.nz, kouzina.co.nz 0800 388 383