Dunedin Services - ANZAC DAY 2023

Thank you to all the businesses who have supported the RSA - see list below of supporting businesses.
|BRIGHTON
|Parade: 10.00am - Leaves Brighton Rugby Club
Service: 10.15am - Brighton Hall
|DUNEDIN
Parade: 6.15am - March On
Posy Laying: 9.30am - Andersons Bay Soldiers Cemetery
Service: 11.00am - Montecillo Veterans Home. Raising HMNZS TOROA Ensign
Service: 1.30pm - University of Otago ANZAC Service, University Plaza (adjacent to the Staff Club)
|GREEN ISLAND
|Service: 11.00am - Memorial Gardens
|GREEN PARK CEMETERY
|Service: 12noon - Green Park Services section
|MACANDREW BAY
|Service: 10am - Macandrew Bay Hall
|MOSGIEL
|Parade: 9.45am - Mosgiel RSA
Service: 10.00am - Cenotaph Memorial Gardens
|OUTRAM
|Parade: 11.00am - Mitchells 4 Square to Soldiers Memorial
|PORTOBELLO
|Service: 9.30am - Museum & Historical Society
|PORT CHALMERS
Service: 10.00am - Port Chalmers Place
Posy Laying: After service - Service area Port Chalmers Cemetery
|WAITATI
|Service: 10.00am - At Cenotaph then Waitati Hall
Please note: Every effort is made to ensure the supplied information is correct at time of printing, however some details may change. Please contact your RSA for more information
DAWN SERVICE OF REMEMBRANCE
MEDALS TO BE WORN
The ANZAC DAY Dawn service parade will be held at the Cenotaph Queens Gardens Dunedin.
Veteran March on commences at 6.15am.
Dawn Service commences at 6.30am.
Wreaths will be laid as part of the Service.
Relatives may wear medals on the right side of the chest.
FOR THOSE ATTENDING THE DAWN SERVICE BY CAR, WE REQUEST YOU TURN YOUR CAR ALARM OFF DURING THE SERVICE, PLEASE.
A cordial Invitation is extended to the Public to attend the above Services.
ANZAC DAY 2023 - QUEEN’S GARDEN LAYOUT - Information on wreath laying
Wreath Laying: Groups laying wreaths are to form up under the Direction of the Wreath Marshal. Programs will be available at the four areas shown above
