Dunedin Services - ANZAC DAY 2023

BRIGHTON Parade: 10.00am - Leaves Brig hton Rugby Club



Service: 10.15am - Brighton Hall DUNEDIN Parade: 6.15am - March On



Service: 6.30am - Cnr Crawford & Rattray Streets, Cenotaph, Queens Gardens - see below map for information on wreath laying.

Livestreaming of the Cenotaph ANZAC Dawn Service can be viewed here from 6.20am.

It will also be played on Channel 39 at 11am, 5.30pm, 7pm & 9.30pm. Posy Laying: 9.30am - Andersons Bay Soldiers Cemetery Service: 11.00am - Montecillo Veterans Home. Raising HMNZS TOROA Ensign Service: 1.30pm - University of Otago ANZAC Service, University Plaza (adjacent to the Staff Club) GREEN ISLAND Service: 11.00am - Memorial Gardens GREEN PARK CEMETERY Service: 12noon - Green Park Services section MACANDREW BAY Service: 10am - Macandrew Bay Hall MOSGIEL Parade: 9.45am - Mosgiel RSA



Service: 10.00am - Cenotaph Memorial Gardens OUTRAM Parade: 11.00am - Mitchells 4 Square to Soldiers Memorial PORTOBELLO Service: 9.30am - Museum & Historical Society PORT CHALMERS Service: 10.00am - Port Chalmers Place Posy Laying: After service - Service area Port Chalmers Cemetery WAITATI Service: 10.00am - At Cenotaph then Waitati Hall

DAWN SERVICE OF REMEMBRANCE

MEDALS TO BE WORN

The ANZAC DAY Dawn service parade will be held at the Cenotaph Queens Gardens Dunedin.

Veteran March on commences at 6.15am.

Dawn Service commences at 6.30am.

Wreaths will be laid as part of the Service.

Relatives may wear medals on the right side of the chest.

FOR THOSE ATTENDING THE DAWN SERVICE BY CAR, WE REQUEST YOU TURN YOUR CAR ALARM OFF DURING THE SERVICE, PLEASE.

A cordial Invitation is extended to the Public to attend the above Services.

ANZAC DAY 2023 - QUEEN’S GARDEN LAYOUT - Information on wreath laying

Wreath Laying: Groups laying wreaths are to form up under the Direction of the Wreath Marshal. Programs will be available at the four areas shown above