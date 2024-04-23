Tuesday, 23 April 2024

Dunedin Services - ANZAC DAY 2023

    1. Features
    2. Sponsored content

    Thank you to all the businesses who have supported the RSA - see list below of supporting businesses. 
     

    BRIGHTONParade: 10.00amLeaves Brighton Rugby Club

    Service: 10.15am - Brighton Hall
    DUNEDIN

    Parade: 6.15am - March On

    Service: 6.30am - Cnr Crawford & Rattray Streets, Cenotaph, Queens Gardens - see below map for information on wreath laying. 
    Livestreaming of the Cenotaph ANZAC Dawn Service can be viewed here from 6.20am.
    It will also be played on Channel 39 at 11am, 5.30pm, 7pm & 9.30pm.

    Posy Laying: 9.30am - Andersons Bay Soldiers Cemetery

    Service: 11.00am - Montecillo Veterans Home. Raising HMNZS TOROA Ensign

    Service: 1.30pm - University of Otago ANZAC Service, University Plaza (adjacent to the Staff Club)

    GREEN ISLANDService: 11.00am - Memorial Gardens
    GREEN PARK CEMETERYService: 12noon - Green Park Services section
    MACANDREW BAYService: 10am - Macandrew Bay Hall
    MOSGIELParade: 9.45am - Mosgiel RSA

    Service: 10.00am - Cenotaph Memorial Gardens
    OUTRAMParade: 11.00am - Mitchells 4 Square to Soldiers Memorial
    PORTOBELLOService: 9.30am - Museum & Historical Society
    PORT CHALMERS

    Service: 10.00am - Port Chalmers Place

    Posy Laying: After service - Service area Port Chalmers Cemetery

    WAITATIService: 10.00am - At Cenotaph then Waitati Hall

    Please note: Every effort is made to ensure the supplied information is correct at time of printing, however some details may change. Please contact your RSA for more information

    DAWN SERVICE OF REMEMBRANCE
    MEDALS TO BE WORN
    The ANZAC DAY Dawn service parade will be held at the Cenotaph Queens Gardens Dunedin.
    Veteran March on commences at 6.15am.
    Dawn Service commences at 6.30am.
    Wreaths will be laid as part of the Service.
    Relatives may wear medals on the right side of the chest.

    FOR THOSE ATTENDING THE DAWN SERVICE BY CAR, WE REQUEST YOU TURN YOUR CAR ALARM OFF DURING THE SERVICE, PLEASE.

    A cordial Invitation is extended to the Public to attend the above Services.

     

    ANZAC DAY 2023 - QUEEN’S GARDEN LAYOUT - Information on wreath laying

    Wreath Laying: Groups laying wreaths are to form up under the Direction of the Wreath Marshal. Programs will be available at the four areas shown above

     

    Thank you to all our sponsors for ANZAC Day 2023:
    ABURNS GLASS INDUSTRIES LIMITED
    ADAMS GROUP
    ADHESION SEALING
    ALEX CAMPBELL
    AMBLER CONTRACTING
    ANVIL ENGINEERING
    AVIATION MAINLAND COLLEGE
    BANKS AUTO ELETRICAL
    BAYFIELD HIGH SCHOOL
    BERRY & CO
    BIRCHLEIGH
    BOWKER MENSWEAR
    BREEN CONSTRUCTION
    BROOKLANDS VILLAGE
    BROWN AND COPE
    C &M GARDENING
    CARAVAN CONNECTION
    CENTRAL MEDICAL
    CHATSFORD MANAGEMENT LTD
    CLARKIE THE SPARKIE
    CONSULTANCY HOUSE CLINIC
    CUTLERS
    DAVID CLARK MP
    DEAN & COLEMAN
    DRIVETECH
    DUNEDIN GOLDSMITHS
    FIRMAN JOINERY
    FORSYTH BARR
    GILCHRIST BUILDING SERVICES
    GILLIES SERVICE CENTRE
    GILLIONS
    GODFREY HIRST
    GOLDEN CENTRE
    GOODWOOD KENNELS
    HARBOUR VIEW REST HOME
    HARCOURTS
    HARRAWAY & SONS
    HARROW MOTOR BODY WORKS
    HOPE AND SONS
    HOUSEKEEPERS DESIGN
    ICON LOGISTICS
    JACQUI DEAN MP
    KELLY PAINTING & DECORATING
    KINGS HIGH SCHOOL
    KUROW HOTEL
    LANARK BATHROOMS
    LANARK BATHROOMS
    LARNACH CASTLE
    LJ HOOKER
    MAINLAND AIR
    MCIVOR PLUMBERS
    MERCY HOSPITAL
    MERIDIAN MALL LIMITED
    MINTO TRADING
    MITCHELLS TAVERN
    MONTECILLO HOME
    MORLITE ALUMINIUM
    NORTH OTAGO PASTORAL SERVICES
    NORTH OTAGO RUGBY UNION
    OAMARU CLUB
    OAMARU DOCTORS
    OAMARU SCAFFOLDING
    OAMARU STONE (PARKSIDE QUARRIES)
    OLVESTON
    ONE AGENCY
    OTAGO RUGBY FOOTBALL UNION
    P W ENGINEERING
    PETER KEOWN AUTOMOTIVES
    PGG WRIGHTSON
    PIANO SPECIALISTS
    PLACEMAKERS
    POLSON HIGGS AND CO
    PREENS
    PRESENCE ON HARBOUR
    PROPERTY BROKERS OAMARU
    PROPERTY BROKERS DUNEDIN
    RAY WHITE
    REGENT THEATRE TRUST OF OTAGO
    RSA CHOIR
    RYLOCK OTAGO
    SHAW PLUMBERS
    SIMS AND BLUE
    SOUTH CARE REST HOME AND HOSPITAL
    SPEEDPRINT SHOP
    STALEY CARDOZA LAWYERS
    STONEWOOD HOMES
    SUITS ON WALL ST
    THE BUSINESS HIVE
    THE FIRE PLACE DUNEDIN
    THE OTAGO COMMUNITY TRUST
    TOTAL REALTY
    WAE (WAIKOUAITI AUTOMOTIVE ENGINEERING)
    WAITAKI BOYS HIGH SCHOOL
    WAITAKI DISTRICT COUNCIL
    WAITAKI FLOORING FIRST
    WARREN MARRINER PAINTERS
    WATERFORCE
    WHITESTONE CONTRACTING
    WHITESTONE FUNERALS SERVICES
    WHITESTONE PANEL & PAINT
    YOUNG MOTORS