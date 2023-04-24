Southland & South Otago Services - ANZAC DAY 2023

A big thank you to all the businesses who have supported the RSA - see list below of supporting businesses.



Livestreaming of the Dunedin ANZAC Dawn Service can be viewed here from 6.20am.

It will also be played on Channel 39 at 11am, 5.30pm, 7pm & 9.30pm.



GORE

GORE – DAWN PARADE SERVICE – 6:30am: Our 104th service will be held at the cenotaph following the parade of ex service personnel, Service Groups, Scouts, Guides etc., which is to assemble on the corner of Mersey and Main Streets at 6:30am.

BALFOUR – 10:00am: The parade departs from the Sports Ground gates at 9:50am for a Service at the Balfour Public Hall at 10:00am, followed by wreath laying at the new War Memorial.

CLINTON – 10:00am: At Clinton Community Centre.

DIPTON – 10:00am: Dipton Memorial Hall at 10:00am.

DUNROBIN – 12:00pm: Assemble at the monument for the 12pm service.

EDENDALE – 9:00am: War memorial at 8:50am. Parade to assemble at the Rugby Pavilion baths at 8:45am. Wreath laying at 11:00am.

GORGE ROAD – 9:00am: Meet at The Gorge Road War Memorial at 9.00am.

HERIOT – 7:00am: Assemble at the monument at 7:00am for a dawn service.

LUMSDEN – 7:00am: Assemble at the monument at 6:50am for the dawn service at 7:00am.

MATAURA – 8:00am: Assemble at the Mataura Butcher shop in Bridge Street at 7:45am.

MOSSBURN – 7:00am: Assemble at the Senior Citizens Rooms from 6:45am with the march to the memorial gates beginning at 7am

PUKERAU – 9:30am: A Service will be held at the Memorial Gates at 09:30am.

RIVERSDALE – 10:00am: The Service will commence in the Community Centre at 10:00am. Following the Service, the parade will march to the Cenotaph for the wreath laying.

TAPANUI – 10:00am: The Service will be held at the Tapanui Community Centre.

TE ANAU – 11:00am: Special Dawn Service to be held 7:00am at the Te Anau Club.

TOKANUI – 9:30am: An Anzac Day Service will be held at 9:30am in the Tokanui Memorial Hall.

TUTURAU – 11:00am: An Anzac Service will be held at 11:00am at the Tuturau War Memorial. Meet at hall prior to service.

WAIKAIA – 10:00am: A Service will be held at the Community Centre at 10:00am.

WAIKAKA – 10:00am: Anzac Day Service to be held at the Waikaka Centennial Hall at 10:00am.

WAIMUMU/TE TIPUA: An Anzac Service will be held at the WaimumuTeTipua Hall at 10:00am.

WINTON – 7:00am: The Service will be held at the Anzac Oval at 7:00am.

WYNDHAM – 8:00am: Assemble at the Town Square at 7.45am. Parade will commence with a wreath laying ceremony at the War Memorial.

SOUTH OTAGO

LAWRENCE: Service 7.30am at the Peace Garden, Peel Street, Lawrence

INVERCARGILL

INVERCARGILL – 10.00am: March on ATB Please note: Every effort is made to ensure the supplied information is correct at time of printing, however some details may change. Please contact your RSA for more information