Monday, 24 April 2023

Southland & South Otago Services - ANZAC DAY 2023

    A big thank you to all the businesses who have supported the RSA - see list below of supporting businesses. 

    Livestreaming of the Dunedin ANZAC Dawn Service can be viewed here from 6.20am.
    It will also be played on Channel 39 at 11am, 5.30pm, 7pm & 9.30pm.
     

    GORE
    GORE – DAWN PARADE SERVICE – 6:30am: Our 104th service will be held at the cenotaph following the parade of ex service personnel, Service Groups, Scouts, Guides etc., which is to assemble on the corner of Mersey and Main Streets at 6:30am.
     
    BALFOUR – 10:00am: The parade departs from the Sports Ground gates at 9:50am for a Service at the Balfour Public Hall at 10:00am, followed by wreath laying at the new War Memorial.
     
    CLINTON – 10:00am: At Clinton Community Centre.
     
    DIPTON – 10:00am: Dipton Memorial Hall at 10:00am.
     
    DUNROBIN – 12:00pm: Assemble at the monument for the 12pm service.
     
    EDENDALE – 9:00am: War memorial at 8:50am. Parade to assemble at the Rugby Pavilion baths at 8:45am. Wreath laying at 11:00am.
     
    GORGE ROAD – 9:00am: Meet at The Gorge Road War Memorial at 9.00am.
     
    HERIOT – 7:00am: Assemble at the monument at 7:00am for a dawn service.
     
    LUMSDEN – 7:00am: Assemble at the monument at 6:50am for the dawn service at 7:00am.  
     
    MATAURA – 8:00am: Assemble at the Mataura Butcher shop in Bridge Street at 7:45am.
     
    MOSSBURN – 7:00am: Assemble at the Senior Citizens Rooms from 6:45am with the march to the memorial gates beginning at 7am
     
    PUKERAU – 9:30am: A Service will be held at the Memorial Gates at 09:30am.
     
    RIVERSDALE – 10:00am: The Service will commence in the Community Centre at 10:00am. Following the Service, the parade will march to the Cenotaph for the wreath laying.
     
    TAPANUI – 10:00am: The Service will be held at the Tapanui Community Centre.
     
    TE ANAU – 11:00am: Special Dawn Service to be held 7:00am at the Te Anau Club.
     
    TOKANUI – 9:30am: An Anzac Day Service will be held at 9:30am in the Tokanui Memorial Hall.
     
    TUTURAU – 11:00am: An Anzac Service will be held at 11:00am at the Tuturau War Memorial. Meet at hall prior to service.
     
    WAIKAIA – 10:00am: A Service will be held at the Community Centre at 10:00am.
     
    WAIKAKA – 10:00am: Anzac Day Service to be held at the Waikaka Centennial Hall at 10:00am.
     
    WAIMUMU/TE TIPUA: An Anzac Service will be held at the WaimumuTeTipua Hall at 10:00am.
     
    WINTON – 7:00am: The Service will be held at the Anzac Oval at 7:00am.
     
    WYNDHAM – 8:00am: Assemble at the Town Square at 7.45am. Parade will commence with a wreath laying ceremony at the War Memorial.
     
    SOUTH OTAGO
    LAWRENCE: Service 7.30am at the Peace Garden, Peel Street, Lawrence
     
    INVERCARGILL
    INVERCARGILL – 10.00am: March on ATB Please note: Every effort is made to ensure the supplied information is correct at time of printing, however some details may change. Please contact your RSA for more information

    Thank you to all our sponsors for ANZAC Day 2023:
    ABURNS GLASS INDUSTRIES LIMITED
    ADAMS GROUP
    ADHESION SEALING
    ALEX CAMPBELL
    AMBLER CONTRACTING
    ANVIL ENGINEERING
    AVIATION MAINLAND COLLEGE
    BANKS AUTO ELETRICAL
    BAYFIELD HIGH SCHOOL
    BERRY & CO
    BIRCHLEIGH
    BOWKER MENSWEAR
    BREEN CONSTRUCTION
    BROOKLANDS VILLAGE
    BROWN AND COPE
    C &M GARDENING
    CARAVAN CONNECTION
    CENTRAL MEDICAL
    CHATSFORD MANAGEMENT LTD
    CLARKIE THE SPARKIE
    CONSULTANCY HOUSE CLINIC
    CUTLERS
    DAVID CLARK MP
    DEAN & COLEMAN
    DRIVETECH
    DUNEDIN GOLDSMITHS
    FIRMAN JOINERY
    FORSYTH BARR
    GILCHRIST BUILDING SERVICES
    GILLIES SERVICE CENTRE
    GILLIONS
    GODFREY HIRST
    GOLDEN CENTRE
    GOODWOOD KENNELS
    HARBOUR VIEW REST HOME
    HARCOURTS
    HARRAWAY & SONS
    HARROW MOTOR BODY WORKS
    HOPE AND SONS
    HOUSEKEEPERS DESIGN
    ICON LOGISTICS
    JACQUI DEAN MP
    KELLY PAINTING & DECORATING
    KINGS HIGH SCHOOL
    KUROW HOTEL
    LANARK BATHROOMS
    LARNACH CASTLE
    LJ HOOKER
    MAINLAND AIR
    MCIVOR PLUMBERS
    MERCY HOSPITAL
    MERIDIAN MALL LIMITED
    MINTO TRADING
    MITCHELLS TAVERN
    MONTECILLO HOME
    MORLITE ALUMINIUM
    NORTH OTAGO PASTORAL SERVICES
    NORTH OTAGO RUGBY UNION
    OAMARU CLUB
    OAMARU DOCTORS
    OAMARU SCAFFOLDING
    OAMARU STONE (PARKSIDE QUARRIES)
    OLVESTON
    ONE AGENCY
    OTAGO RUGBY FOOTBALL UNION
    P W ENGINEERING
    PETER KEOWN AUTOMOTIVES
    PGG WRIGHTSON
    PIANO SPECIALISTS
    PLACEMAKERS
    POLSON HIGGS AND CO
    PREENS
    PRESENCE ON HARBOUR
    PROPERTY BROKERS OAMARU
    PROPERTY BROKERS DUNEDIN
    RAY WHITE
    REGENT THEATRE TRUST OF OTAGO
    RSA CHOIR
    RYLOCK OTAGO
    SHAW PLUMBERS
    SIMS AND BLUE
    SOUTH CARE REST HOME AND HOSPITAL
    SPEEDPRINT SHOP
    STALEY CARDOZA LAWYERS
    STONEWOOD HOMES
    SUITS ON WALL ST
    THE BUSINESS HIVE
    THE FIRE PLACE DUNEDIN
    THE OTAGO COMMUNITY TRUST
    TOTAL REALTY
    WAE (WAIKOUAITI AUTOMOTIVE ENGINEERING)
    WAITAKI BOYS HIGH SCHOOL
    WAITAKI DISTRICT COUNCIL
    WAITAKI FLOORING FIRST
    WARREN MARRINER PAINTERS
    WATERFORCE
    WHITESTONE CONTRACTING
    WHITESTONE FUNERALS SERVICES
    WHITESTONE PANEL & PAINT
    YOUNG MOTORS