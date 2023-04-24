Otago Services - ANZAC DAY 2023

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Livestreaming of the Dunedin ANZAC Dawn Service can be viewed here from 6.20am.
It will also be played on Channel 39 at 11am, 5.30pm, 7pm & 9.30pm.
CENTRAL OTAGO & LAKES DISTRICT
ALEXANDRA 10.30am: Wreath Laying, Alexandra Cenotaph.
ARROWTOWN ANZAC Day Service — 10.30am: The Cenotaph, Durham Street, Arrowtown. Those wishing to join the Parade please assemble at 10am at the Atheneum Hall, Buckingham Street to march to the Cenotaph for the service at 10.30am.
BANNOCKBURN 9.00am: Service Bannockburn War Memorial, Hall Road.
CROMWELL 8.00am: Laying of Poppies on Veterans’ graves by RSA Members at the Cromwell Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Cromwell.
9.00am: A service will be held at the Cenotaph, Hall Road, Bannockburn.
9.00am: A service will be held at the Lowburn Hall, Lowburn Valley Road, Lowburn,
10.00am: A Service will be held at the Tarras Hall, Tarras.
10.00am: A service will be held at the Cromwell Cenotaph, Melmore Terrace.
CLYDE 6.45am: Dawn Service at the Clyde Dam lookout. Wreath laying at the Clyde Cenotaph 8.00am.
HAWEA DISTRICT Dawn Service at 7am on the ANZAC Peninsula, Lake Hawea Dam.
LOWBURN 9.00am: Service Lowburn Hall, Lowburn Valley Road.
MANIOTOTO 6.30am: Dawn Service/Parade Ranfurly Cenotaph.
QUEENSTOWN 6:30am: Dawn Service Memorial Gates, Marine Parade, Queenstown (prompt start). The Dawn Service will be followed by a march to the Memorial Hall where wreaths will be laid.
TARRAS 10am: Service Tarras Memorial Hall.
WAIPIATA 10am: Wreath Laying Waipiata Cenotaph.
WANAKA Dawn Service at 7am on the Lake Wanaka foreshore adjacent to the Town Centre. Wanaka Service in the Lake Wanaka Centre at 9.30am followed by wreath laying at the Memorial.
NORTH OTAGO
Monday 24 April
A children’s Posy Laying Service 3.30pm – Oamaru Services Lawn Cemetery
Tuesday 25 April
OAMARU
DAWN SERVICE 6.30am – The Great War Memorial, Thames Street, opposite Council HQ.
Main Service 10.30am – Main Parade, commencing from the South African Memorial, at the intersection of Severn and Thames Streets, followed by a Service at 11am at the Garden of Memories.
Oamaru Cemetery Service – 9am
Turakina Memorial (Lookout Point) Service 9.15am
Alma 7.15am – Alma War Memorial
Enfield 9.00am – Enfield Presbyterian Church
Georgetown 10.00am – Georgetown War Memorial
Livingstone 10.30am – Livingstone Memorial
Maheno 9.00am – Maheno School gates
Pukeuri 8.30am – Pukeuri War Memorial
Papakaio 9.00am – Papakaio War Memorial
UPPER WAITAKI SERVICES
Hakataramea 6.20am, Hakataramea Main Street
Kurow 8.15am – Kurow Cemetery
Otekaieke 8.45am – Memorial Gates
Duntroon 9.15am – Duntroon War Memorial
Omarama 11.00am – Omarama Memorial
WAIHEMO SERVICES
Palmerston 9am – Palmerston Memorial Gates followed by Service at the DG Murray Hall
Hampden 10.30am – Hampden Hall
Dunback 11am – Dunback Memorial followed by Wreath Laying and blessing at Memorial Stone Dunback Domain – (detour Grange Hill Rd).
Waitaki Boys High School Anzac service Wednesday 26th April, Waitaki Boys’ High School Anzac Assembly at 9:40am in the Hall of Memories.
SOUTH OTAGO
LAWRENCE: Service 7.30am at the Peace Garden, Peel Street, Lawrence
