Monday, 24 April 2023

Otago Services - ANZAC DAY 2023

    1. Features
    2. Sponsored content

    A big thank you to all the businesses who have supported the RSA - see list below of supporting businesses. 

    Livestreaming of the Dunedin ANZAC Dawn Service can be viewed here from 6.20am.
    It will also be played on Channel 39 at 11am, 5.30pm, 7pm & 9.30pm.

    Please note: Every effort is made to ensure the supplied information is correct at time of printing, however some details may change. Please contact your RSA for more information.

     

    CENTRAL OTAGO & LAKES DISTRICT
     

    ALEXANDRA 10.30am: Wreath Laying, Alexandra Cenotaph.

    ARROWTOWN ANZAC Day Service — 10.30am: The Cenotaph, Durham Street, Arrowtown. Those wishing to join the Parade please assemble at 10am at the Atheneum Hall, Buckingham Street to march to the Cenotaph for the service at 10.30am.

    BANNOCKBURN 9.00am: Service Bannockburn War Memorial, Hall Road.

    CROMWELL 8.00am: Laying of Poppies on Veterans’ graves by RSA Members at the Cromwell Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Cromwell.
    9.00am: A service will be held at the Cenotaph, Hall Road, Bannockburn.
    9.00am: A service will be held at the Lowburn Hall, Lowburn Valley Road, Lowburn,
    10.00am: A Service will be held at the Tarras Hall, Tarras.
    10.00am: A service will be held at the Cromwell Cenotaph, Melmore Terrace.

    CLYDE 6.45am: Dawn Service at the Clyde Dam lookout. Wreath laying at the Clyde Cenotaph 8.00am.

    HAWEA DISTRICT Dawn Service at 7am on the ANZAC Peninsula, Lake Hawea Dam.

    LOWBURN 9.00am: Service Lowburn Hall, Lowburn Valley Road.

    MANIOTOTO 6.30am: Dawn Service/Parade Ranfurly Cenotaph.

    QUEENSTOWN 6:30am: Dawn Service Memorial Gates, Marine Parade, Queenstown (prompt start). The Dawn Service will be followed by a march to the Memorial Hall where wreaths will be laid.

    TARRAS 10am: Service Tarras Memorial Hall.

    WAIPIATA 10am: Wreath Laying Waipiata Cenotaph.

    WANAKA Dawn Service at 7am on the Lake Wanaka foreshore adjacent to the Town Centre. Wanaka Service in the Lake Wanaka Centre at 9.30am followed by wreath laying at the Memorial.

     

    NORTH OTAGO
    Monday 24 April
    A children’s Posy Laying Service 3.30pm – Oamaru Services Lawn Cemetery

     

    Tuesday 25 April


    OAMARU

    DAWN SERVICE 6.30am – The Great War Memorial, Thames Street, opposite Council HQ.

    Main Service 10.30am – Main Parade, commencing from the South African Memorial, at the intersection of Severn and Thames Streets, followed by a Service at 11am at the Garden of Memories.

    Oamaru Cemetery Service – 9am

    Turakina Memorial (Lookout Point) Service 9.15am

    Alma 7.15am – Alma War Memorial

    Enfield 9.00am – Enfield Presbyterian Church

    Georgetown 10.00am – Georgetown War Memorial

    Livingstone 10.30am – Livingstone Memorial

    Maheno 9.00am – Maheno School gates

    Pukeuri 8.30am – Pukeuri War Memorial

    Papakaio 9.00am – Papakaio War Memorial

     

    UPPER WAITAKI SERVICES

    Hakataramea 6.20am, Hakataramea Main Street

    Kurow 8.15am – Kurow Cemetery

    Otekaieke 8.45am – Memorial Gates

    Duntroon 9.15am – Duntroon War Memorial

    Omarama 11.00am – Omarama Memorial

     

    WAIHEMO SERVICES

    Palmerston 9am – Palmerston Memorial Gates followed by Service at the DG Murray Hall

    Hampden 10.30am – Hampden Hall

    Dunback 11am – Dunback Memorial followed by Wreath Laying and blessing at Memorial Stone Dunback Domain – (detour Grange Hill Rd).

    Waitaki Boys High School Anzac service Wednesday 26th April, Waitaki Boys’ High School Anzac Assembly at 9:40am in the Hall of Memories.

     

    SOUTH OTAGO

    LAWRENCE: Service 7.30am at the Peace Garden, Peel Street, Lawrence

     

    Thank you to all our sponsors for ANZAC Day 2023:
    ABURNS GLASS INDUSTRIES LIMITED
    ADAMS GROUP
    ADHESION SEALING
    ALEX CAMPBELL
    AMBLER CONTRACTING
    ANVIL ENGINEERING
    AVIATION MAINLAND COLLEGE
    BANKS AUTO ELETRICAL
    BAYFIELD HIGH SCHOOL
    BERRY & CO
    BIRCHLEIGH
    BOWKER MENSWEAR
    BREEN CONSTRUCTION
    BROOKLANDS VILLAGE
    BROWN AND COPE
    C &M GARDENING
    CARAVAN CONNECTION
    CENTRAL MEDICAL
    CHATSFORD MANAGEMENT LTD
    CLARKIE THE SPARKIE
    CONSULTANCY HOUSE CLINIC
    CUTLERS
    DAVID CLARK MP
    DEAN & COLEMAN
    DRIVETECH
    DUNEDIN GOLDSMITHS
    FIRMAN JOINERY
    FORSYTH BARR
    GILCHRIST BUILDING SERVICES
    GILLIES SERVICE CENTRE
    GILLIONS
    GODFREY HIRST
    GOLDEN CENTRE
    GOODWOOD KENNELS
    HARBOUR VIEW REST HOME
    HARCOURTS
    HARRAWAY & SONS
    HARROW MOTOR BODY WORKS
    HOPE AND SONS
    HOUSEKEEPERS DESIGN
    ICON LOGISTICS
    JACQUI DEAN MP
    KELLY PAINTING & DECORATING
    KINGS HIGH SCHOOL
    KUROW HOTEL
    LANARK BATHROOMS
    LANARK BATHROOMS
    LARNACH CASTLE
    LJ HOOKER
    MAINLAND AIR
    MCIVOR PLUMBERS
    MERCY HOSPITAL
    MERIDIAN MALL LIMITED
    MINTO TRADING
    MITCHELLS TAVERN
    MONTECILLO HOME
    MORLITE ALUMINIUM
    NORTH OTAGO PASTORAL SERVICES
    NORTH OTAGO RUGBY UNION
    OAMARU CLUB
    OAMARU DOCTORS
    OAMARU SCAFFOLDING
    OAMARU STONE (PARKSIDE QUARRIES)
    OLVESTON
    ONE AGENCY
    OTAGO RUGBY FOOTBALL UNION
    P W ENGINEERING
    PETER KEOWN AUTOMOTIVES
    PGG WRIGHTSON
    PIANO SPECIALISTS
    PLACEMAKERS
    POLSON HIGGS AND CO
    PREENS
    PRESENCE ON HARBOUR
    PROPERTY BROKERS OAMARU
    PROPERTY BROKERS DUNEDIN
    RAY WHITE
    REGENT THEATRE TRUST OF OTAGO
    RSA CHOIR
    RYLOCK OTAGO
    SHAW PLUMBERS
    SIMS AND BLUE
    SOUTH CARE REST HOME AND HOSPITAL
    SPEEDPRINT SHOP
    STALEY CARDOZA LAWYERS
    STONEWOOD HOMES
    SUITS ON WALL ST
    THE BUSINESS HIVE
    THE FIRE PLACE DUNEDIN
    THE OTAGO COMMUNITY TRUST
    TOTAL REALTY
    WAE (WAIKOUAITI AUTOMOTIVE ENGINEERING)
    WAITAKI BOYS HIGH SCHOOL
    WAITAKI DISTRICT COUNCIL
    WAITAKI FLOORING FIRST
    WARREN MARRINER PAINTERS
    WATERFORCE
    WHITESTONE CONTRACTING
    WHITESTONE FUNERALS SERVICES
    WHITESTONE PANEL & PAINT
    YOUNG MOTORS