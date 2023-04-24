Otago Services - ANZAC DAY 2023

A big thank you to all the businesses who have supported the RSA - see list below of supporting businesses.



Livestreaming of the Dunedin ANZAC Dawn Service can be viewed here from 6.20am.

It will also be played on Channel 39 at 11am, 5.30pm, 7pm & 9.30pm.

Please note: Every effort is made to ensure the supplied information is correct at time of printing, however some details may change. Please contact your RSA for more information.

CENTRAL OTAGO & LAKES DISTRICT



ALEXANDRA 10.30am: Wreath Laying, Alexandra Cenotaph.

ARROWTOWN ANZAC Day Service — 10.30am: The Cenotaph, Durham Street, Arrowtown. Those wishing to join the Parade please assemble at 10am at the Atheneum Hall, Buckingham Street to march to the Cenotaph for the service at 10.30am.

BANNOCKBURN 9.00am: Service Bannockburn War Memorial, Hall Road.

CROMWELL 8.00am: Laying of Poppies on Veterans’ graves by RSA Members at the Cromwell Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Cromwell.

9.00am: A service will be held at the Cenotaph, Hall Road, Bannockburn.

9.00am: A service will be held at the Lowburn Hall, Lowburn Valley Road, Lowburn,

10.00am: A Service will be held at the Tarras Hall, Tarras.

10.00am: A service will be held at the Cromwell Cenotaph, Melmore Terrace.

CLYDE 6.45am: Dawn Service at the Clyde Dam lookout. Wreath laying at the Clyde Cenotaph 8.00am.

HAWEA DISTRICT Dawn Service at 7am on the ANZAC Peninsula, Lake Hawea Dam.

LOWBURN 9.00am: Service Lowburn Hall, Lowburn Valley Road.

MANIOTOTO 6.30am: Dawn Service/Parade Ranfurly Cenotaph.

QUEENSTOWN 6:30am: Dawn Service Memorial Gates, Marine Parade, Queenstown (prompt start). The Dawn Service will be followed by a march to the Memorial Hall where wreaths will be laid.

TARRAS 10am: Service Tarras Memorial Hall.

WAIPIATA 10am: Wreath Laying Waipiata Cenotaph.

WANAKA Dawn Service at 7am on the Lake Wanaka foreshore adjacent to the Town Centre. Wanaka Service in the Lake Wanaka Centre at 9.30am followed by wreath laying at the Memorial.

NORTH OTAGO

Monday 24 April

A children’s Posy Laying Service 3.30pm – Oamaru Services Lawn Cemetery

Tuesday 25 April



OAMARU

DAWN SERVICE 6.30am – The Great War Memorial, Thames Street, opposite Council HQ.

Main Service 10.30am – Main Parade, commencing from the South African Memorial, at the intersection of Severn and Thames Streets, followed by a Service at 11am at the Garden of Memories.

Oamaru Cemetery Service – 9am

Turakina Memorial (Lookout Point) Service 9.15am

Alma 7.15am – Alma War Memorial

Enfield 9.00am – Enfield Presbyterian Church

Georgetown 10.00am – Georgetown War Memorial

Livingstone 10.30am – Livingstone Memorial

Maheno 9.00am – Maheno School gates

Pukeuri 8.30am – Pukeuri War Memorial

Papakaio 9.00am – Papakaio War Memorial

UPPER WAITAKI SERVICES

Hakataramea 6.20am, Hakataramea Main Street

Kurow 8.15am – Kurow Cemetery

Otekaieke 8.45am – Memorial Gates

Duntroon 9.15am – Duntroon War Memorial

Omarama 11.00am – Omarama Memorial

WAIHEMO SERVICES

Palmerston 9am – Palmerston Memorial Gates followed by Service at the DG Murray Hall

Hampden 10.30am – Hampden Hall

Dunback 11am – Dunback Memorial followed by Wreath Laying and blessing at Memorial Stone Dunback Domain – (detour Grange Hill Rd).

Waitaki Boys High School Anzac service Wednesday 26th April, Waitaki Boys’ High School Anzac Assembly at 9:40am in the Hall of Memories.

SOUTH OTAGO

LAWRENCE: Service 7.30am at the Peace Garden, Peel Street, Lawrence