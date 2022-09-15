Tim Blackler - Candidate for Oamaru Ward, Waitaki District Council

Tim Blackler - Prior to time away for study and work, I spent part of my childhood growing up on a farm in Danseys Pass and had the honour of being Head Boy at WBHS. We are back and now part of the Northanjer and Southanjer team. I’m running to ensure we retain our great qualities - green spaces, historic character and community spirit.

Health Care & Waitaki District Health Services - I will assist WDC in ensuring WDHS effectively governs its way through negotiations with Te Whatu Ora (Health NZ) to achieve fair resourcing for Oamaru Hospital - as the new system intends. The locality planning framework matches what Oamaru originally wanted. The new council needs to stand up in partnership with WDHS to get a new deal.

Productive Land & Lifestyle living - Some Waitaki soil is exceptional and some needs better management. Let’s build and expand on the work of NOSLAM and focus on ensuring further sensible protections – we owe this to our kids.

Housing - Waitaki needs district investment in the smaller communities to create vibrant hubs. Oamaru does not need density development and it is not a requirement under the NPS on Urban Development. Voters and councillors need to tell planners that WDC is promoting this region as a place where residents have traditional and creative living choices.

Natural and cultural areas of significance - Our relationship with Takata Whenua is important. WDC has made progress with regional Papatipu Runaka providing for partnership and identification of Wahi Tupuna, much like the way we look to protect the Oamaru Harbour and Historic Precinct.

We must likewise acknowledge the influence our land management has on ecological function and hazard/risk mitigation. Areas of natural significance are important and should have protections in place but with the ability for compromise and practical outcomes that provide benefit for all.

Economic Growth - Our economic strategy must shift away from ‘all growth is good’ and balance social wellbeing, community resilience, our environment and sustainability alongside productivity and growth potential. We need to quantify the things that aren’t being measured by GDP, understand their social value and assess the merit of business opportunity and productivity improvements on the basis of what they will actually deliver to all members of our community.

Three Waters - Ownership of Three Waters is guaranteed by Government to remain legally with Councils. Centralisation could see regions miss out to the urban centres. I would insist local councils still have an effective role. This could mean no work is done without WDC sign off.

Valuing Seniors - We owe our seniors gratitude for the town we know and enjoy. They still have plenty to offer in their work and many volunteer services. As with Youth Council, I’d like to see a seniors forum meet and discuss issues from their perspective.

The Arts & Heritage - I appreciate that our arts and heritage people contribute economically, often indirectly. But more importantly, contribute to our growth and development as people, and to the benefit of all Waitaki Communities.

