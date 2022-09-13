Pamela Taylor perfect candidate for Dunedin Mayoralty

I have a Bachelor in Commerce from the University of Otago with a double major in Economics and Management, as a well as a Bachelor in Teaching Primary. I have diploma in theology from the Bible College of New Zealand, I am a trained Personal Trainer and Fitness Instructor from Australian Institute of Personal Trainers. I also have a DTS Certificate from Youth with a Mission and completed a Dairy New Zealand farming short course.

Volunteer and Work Experience

I believe that every human being is designed to live a full and abundant life. I have been part of team helping to build healthy lives, communities, and nations in Fiji when I was a general volunteer on-board the M/V Pacific Link Medical Aid ship. I have also funded a water well for Little Hearts School for disabled children in India. I am a Christian, freedom lover, champion of human rights, conservative, researcher, and blogger. I have worked in administration, hospitality, education, cleaning, customer service, IT, and trades industries. I currently own property in Invercargill, Greymouth, and Westport.

I am a mother of three gorgeous girls. Being a Mother has definitely changed me as a person in every possible way. Personally, becoming a mother has been such a rewarding and wonderful experience. It is full of joy, love, and worry—all mixed together. My children is my whole world. My priority is making sure that they are doing well. Every moment of every day is dedicated to making my darling daughters have a wonderful life. I want to make Dunedin the greatest place in the World for me to raise my three darling daughters.

Fostering economic growth within Dunedin

Dunedin is a great place to live, work and relax. Top industries in Dunedin are health care and social assistance, professional, scientific and technical services, accommodation services, farming and primary industry, food and beverage services, tourism and education and training. To promote prosperity we need to attract business investment and tourists. We should lower commercial rates and start charging the University rates. We must continue to ensure infrastructure and associated funding mechanisms are in place to allow for growth, renewals and maintenance across housing, building, transport, broadband, tourism-related, three waters and flood control infrastructure.

During the past few years I have been focused on raising awareness of the human issues associated with the Government’s response to Covid-19 and other matters impacting the rights and freedoms of New Zealanders. The New Zealand Government placed an extremely restrictive and disproportionate response onto their citizens under the banner of a health emergency, leading to the rights of New Zealand citizens being taken away, and has led to mass job losses, mental health decline, discrimination, being denied access to places and businesses, and being denied medical care from GP’s and health clinics who chose to discriminate, by treating patients without dignity. There has been and still is severe discrimination and segregation happening for the Covid-19 unvaccinated. The COVID19 response is and should be viewed as a severe human rights violation.

I believe in the rights of Dunedin rate payers to direct how their three waters infrastructure grows to meet their needs. I believe in the rights of Dunedin rate payers to make decisions about their own services. I don’t want to hand over the control of Dunedin Assets to remote and unaccountable companies. I oppose Three Waters, the theft of our assets and all centralisation of decision making. The Dunedin rate payers are the actual owners of the Three Waters assets. The Dunedin People would be better off out of the reform. It is estimated the rates bill will climb if our Three Waters is in the new entity as part of the reform.

Protecting the Environment

It’s everyone’s responsibility to protect the environment. Natural resources must be maintained if future generations are to enjoy them. Personally my family protects 100 acres of natural forest through QEII National Trust near Fort Rose. I also believe that the current climate models have many shortcomings as they ignore the fact that enriching the atmosphere with CO2 is beneficial. More CO2 is beneficial for nature, greening the Earth: additional CO2 in the air has promoted growth in global plant biomass. It is also good for agriculture, increasing the yields of crops worldwide. I strongly oppose the harmful and unrealistic net-zero CO2 policy proposed for 2030. The aim of Dunedin City policy should be ‘prosperity for all’ by providing reliable and affordable energy at all times.

My family has ties to the Farming community. As a child I had a pet lamb. Farming is the production of food and fibre from the world's land and waters. Without farming it is not possible to have a city, parks, gardens, social welfare, healthcare, schools, universities, power infrastructure, roads, water pipes, stock market, banks, university, church or army. Farming is the foundation of civilization and the backbone of the economy. We need to respect the ones that provide prosperity to our Nation. The new Farming Taxes are causing our sheep and beef production to drop by 7-8% by 2030, this will increase the cost of living crises for all New Zealanders. We don’t have to sacrifice a strong economy for a healthy environment.

Investing into Dunedin’s Future

Recreation and Community Services are very important to the Dunedin Community. It is through interaction and participation in recreational programs, community events and volunteer activities that the people of Dunedin get to know each other and share a common purpose. We must provide opportunities for intergenerational and able/disabled activities by encouraging the development of private and public recreational services. I want to invest more into city centre car park buildings one near the Octagon another near the hospital, and community spaces, like a bird Aviary, a touch pool so children can learn about our amazing marine life, bubbles coming out of the top of the Whale at the dinosaur park, a water playground for children, an animal petting area, herb, vegetables and fruit trees planted in public spaces, jet boats across the Otago Peninsula, promoting rental motor bike hire, a gondola up Signal Hill, luge down Signal Hill, octopus racing slide, Dunedin Harbour upgrade, an inflatable jumping cushion, an indoor bus hub, a train from the Airport to Port Chalmers, stronger lighting down George Street, easier access to the Beach, BBQ areas, a nice Christmas Festival, musicians playing at the park once a month, more frequent street cleaning near University etc.