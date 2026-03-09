Spectacular Queenstown Home with Views

Elevated Queenstown Home with Uninterrupted Lake Views and 365-day Visitor Accommodation Consent Heads to Auction

An architecturally designed Queenstown home capturing sweeping views across Lake Wakatipu and The Remarkables has come to market, with 49 Angelo Drive in Queenstown set to go to auction on 19 March.

Positioned high on the hillside above the lake, the brand-new residence combines contemporary design with one of the most sought-after outlooks in the Wakatipu Basin. From its elevated setting, the home enjoys uninterrupted lake and mountain views that stretch across the water to the dramatic ridgeline of The Remarkables.

The home is carefully anchored into its hillside site above Lake Wakatipu, combining clean architectural lines with warm natural textures and expansive glazing. The design takes full advantage of its position, allowing the surrounding landscape to become an integral part of the living experience.

Inside, the main living space is defined by its outlook. Floor-to-ceiling glass frames uninterrupted views across the lake, drawing natural light deep into the interior and ensuring the scenery remains a constant presence throughout the home.

A generous lake-facing Kwila deck extends directly from the living area, creating seamless indoor–outdoor flow and providing a beautiful vantage point for entertaining or unwinding while overlooking Lake Wakatipu and The Remarkables.

Every room within the home has been carefully considered, with bespoke finishes, premium appliances and carefully curated materials and detailing throughout, alongside a calm, contemporary palette that enhances the sense of space and light. The result is a home that feels both refined and welcoming.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom layout offers both comfort and practicality, complemented by a double garage and thoughtful detailing throughout. Completed in 2025 and never previously lived in, the property provides buyers with the convenience of a move-in-ready home in a highly desirable Queenstown location.

Local Colliers agent Richie Heap says the property is already drawing attention from buyers seeking elevated homes with protected outlooks.

“Homes positioned this high with completely unobstructed views are becoming increasingly rare,” he says. “What impresses people is not just the outlook, but how calm and contemporary the home feels. It’s a standout offering in today’s market.”

Located close to Queenstown Marina, lakeside cafés and dining, the Five Mile retail precinct and the airport — and with 365-day Visitor Accommodation consent — the property offers both lifestyle appeal and future optionality. Walking and cycling trails are nearby, while local vineyards, golf courses and many of the region’s best-known attractions are all within easy reach, making the home an ideal base for both everyday living and memorable Queenstown getaways.

With its elevated position, contemporary design and rare uninterrupted outlook across Lake Wakatipu, 49 Angelo Drive in Queenstown presents a compelling opportunity in the region’s property market.

