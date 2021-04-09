Dunedin Arts Festival : Found in Translation

Found in Translation teams up three of New Zealand’s best singer songwriters in an evening where they’ll perform their songs and share the real stories behind their writing. Lost in Translation is a chance for the songwriters to set the story straight.

Julia Deans, Mel Parsons and Bella Kalolo all have thriving careers in the music industry.

Julia Deans began with Fur Patrol, before making her own solo career. Fur Patrol made it big with ‘Lydia’ In 2000. Anyone who has sung along with to the song has come up with their own interpretation of the story. As New Zealand’s ‘rock goddess’ Deans has release two solo albums, and her live gigs are much-loved not only for the songstress’ fine musical abilities, but also her quick-witted chat.





Found in Translation - Julia Deans. Photo credit Stephen Tilley

Found in Translation - Mel Parsons. Photo credit Lisa MacIntosh

For Found in Translation, Deans will have admirable company on stage, each able to hold their own in song and storytelling.

Mel Parsons has released a string of albums in the indi-folk genre. Her latest album, ‘Glass Heart’, got rave reviews for its extraordinary combination of ‘inspired storytelling and a series of vocal performances of sublime intensity’ (Bluebird).

Kalolo is one of New Zealand’s best soul singers and has worked with an incredible line-up of performers including Renee Geyer, John Rowles, Dave Dobbyn, Delta Goodrem, Tina Cross and Don McGlashan. She has an awesome power, bringing a raw, energetic flavour to her blend of gospel, jazz and rock.

One the best thing about live music is the unpredictability of the event, and the knowledge that the audiences is part of something unique. This will surely be the case with Deans, Parsons and Kalolo onstage, swapping banter in-between their signature songs. In this intimate, powerful, and bound-to-be humorous show, these three phenomena women will share how they translate their experiences, thoughts and feelings into songs, and how listeners, in turn, re-interpret them as their own.

FOR AUDIENCES:

Found in Translation

Thursday 15 April

Knox Church