Dunedin Arts Festival : Emily Writes Rants in the Dark

It’s 2am. You’re awake. You two wee ones are awake. There are tears, stories, drinks of water, lullabies, snuffling, whingeing, and deep sighs. You’re all very tired, but no one is sleeping. So what do you do? Emily Writes wrote was one such young mum who wrote down all her frustrations, posted it online, and finally fell asleep. Then, hey presto, over the next couple of days, the internet went crazy. Mainly because whatever Emily writes is full of truth, wit, and bucketloads of hilarity.

Her blogposts became a book, which became a theatre play, both called Rants in the Dark.





Rants in the Dark

Emily Writes

Six years after that initial rant, Emily has written two books and countless columns, newsletters and posts, and she still get messages from around the world from young mums who find comfort in what she writes. “The house is a mess, you’re overwhelmed and still in your pyjamas at 5 o’clock. But this is what motherhood is like, as well as being beautiful and stressful and joyous.”

Rants in the Dark

Social media definitely has put added pressure on young mums, on being perfect, and giving their children every opportunity. Emily’s words are about sharing the experiences – good and bad – about being so alone (especially at 4am in the morning), and that just because motherhood are struggling, it doesn’t mean they’re a bad parent. The play creates a community of shared experiences that acts as a pressure valve, as well as being a celebration of motherhood and totally fun.

The play is a reassurance that it’s okay for parents to be less than perfect. It’s also a hilarious night out. And if you've never been a theatre show before – this is a perfect way to start!

There are two ways to enjoy the wit and wisdom or Emily Writes in Dunedin and Wanaka, either Emily herself in conversation, or the play, Rants in the Dark.

FOR AUDIENCES:

In Conversation with Emily Writes

Dunedin Arts Festival, Petridish, April 12

In Other Words with Emily Writes

Festival of Colour, Pacific Crystal Palace, April 14

Rants in the Dark

Dunedin Arts Festival, King’s and Queen’s Performing Arts Centre, April 21 & 22

Festival of Colour, Lake Wanaka Centre, Wanaka, April 17