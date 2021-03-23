Dunedin Arts Festival : Emily Writes Rants in the Dark

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
It’s 2am. You’re awake. You two wee ones are awake. There are tears, stories, drinks of water, lullabies, snuffling, whingeing, and deep sighs. You’re all very tired, but no one is sleeping. So what do you do? Emily Writes wrote was one such young mum who wrote down all her frustrations, posted it online, and finally fell asleep. Then, hey presto, over the next couple of days, the internet went crazy. Mainly because whatever Emily writes is full of truth, wit, and bucketloads of hilarity.
Her blogposts became a book, which became a theatre play, both called Rants in the Dark.
Six years after that initial rant, Emily has written two books and countless columns, newsletters and posts, and she still get messages from around the world from young mums who find comfort in what she writes. “The house is a mess, you’re overwhelmed and still in your pyjamas at 5 o’clock. But this is what motherhood is like, as well as being beautiful and stressful and joyous.”
The play is a reassurance that it’s okay for parents to be less than perfect. It’s also a hilarious night out. And if you've never been a theatre show before – this is a perfect way to start!
There are two ways to enjoy the wit and wisdom or Emily Writes in Dunedin and Wanaka, either Emily herself in conversation, or the play, Rants in the Dark.
FOR AUDIENCES:
In Conversation with Emily Writes
Dunedin Arts Festival, Petridish, April 12
In Other Words with Emily Writes
Festival of Colour, Pacific Crystal Palace, April 14
Rants in the Dark
Dunedin Arts Festival, King’s and Queen’s Performing Arts Centre, April 21 & 22
Festival of Colour, Lake Wanaka Centre, Wanaka, April 17