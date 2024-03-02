Animal activists disrupt Victoria Beckham show

An animal rights protester got on the stage during designer Victoria Beckham's Fall-Winter 2024/2025 ready-to-wear show. Photo: Reuters

Animal rights activists from PETA have disrupted Victoria Beckham's runway show at Paris Fashion Week.

The activists entered the runway as the models were walking down it, holding up placards that read "Viva Vegan Leather" and wearing t-shirts with the message "Turn your back on animal skins," and "Animals aren't fabric," before being escorted away by security on Friday.

As Beckham greeted the audience at the end of the show, another activist managed to slip onto the runway bearing the same placard.

Beckham, who was walking with crutches due to a reported gym injury, showcased a collection of sheer dresses and boxy coats for fall/winter.

Victoria Beckham appears using crutches at the end of the show. Photo: Reuters

The former Spice Girl, who made her Paris Fashion Week debut in 2022, sent down edgy looks such as a backless blazer and an exaggerated sweetheart neckline on a mini dress.

Chiffon and silk dresses came softly draped, while tassels flowed from a black bustier pantsuit.

The show was held at the 19th century Salomon de Rothschild Hotel, near the Champs Elysees.

Beckham's husband David Beckham, and their children Cruz, Brooklyn and Harper, were on the front row.

Paris Fashion Week runs through until March 5, featuring legacy brands including Chanel, Dior, Hermes and Louis Vuitton.