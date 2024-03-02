Animal activists disrupt Victoria Beckham show

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The activists entered the runway as the models were walking down it, holding up placards that read "Viva Vegan Leather" and wearing t-shirts with the message "Turn your back on animal skins," and "Animals aren't fabric," before being escorted away by security on Friday.
As Beckham greeted the audience at the end of the show, another activist managed to slip onto the runway bearing the same placard.
Beckham, who was walking with crutches due to a reported gym injury, showcased a collection of sheer dresses and boxy coats for fall/winter.
Chiffon and silk dresses came softly draped, while tassels flowed from a black bustier pantsuit.
The show was held at the 19th century Salomon de Rothschild Hotel, near the Champs Elysees.
Beckham's husband David Beckham, and their children Cruz, Brooklyn and Harper, were on the front row.
Paris Fashion Week runs through until March 5, featuring legacy brands including Chanel, Dior, Hermes and Louis Vuitton.