Film-maker sought for story of Eden Hore collection

Garments from Eden Hore’s extensive collection on display as part of the recent ‘‘Eden Hore: High Fashion/High Country’’ exhibition at the Dowse Art Museum in Lower Hutt. PHOTO: DOWSE ART MUSEUM

The Eden Hore Central Otago Trust is seeking a film-maker to tell the story of a Maniototo farmer who amassed an outstanding fashion collection now owned by the Central Otago District Council.The Eden Hore Central Otago (EHCO) project team that looks after and promotes the famed Eden Hore collection of New Zealand couture, believes that the intriguing story of Eden Hore, and his passion for fashion, which led to his collection of more than 275 haute couture 1970s and 1980s gowns, is perfect for a feature-length film or documentary.

“This was a man who loved New Zealand-designed fashion garments,” council community engagement manager Paula Penno said.

“And this is an opportunity to explore his garments and fashion collection further in film. Each piece has a story and personality, about a time, a place and an era in New Zealand and world fashion, in the types of fabrics used, the cut and the style.”

His story was not just about an enigmatic man and his astounding gowns, but the relationship of both to the landscape that he loved and farmed all his life near Naseby.

Audiences have glimpsed this visual synergy in the Eden Hore photographic exhibition which toured Central Otago over the 2021-22 summer, from when the clothes were modelled and shot in stunning Central Otago landscapes.

A selection of the gowns were also the subject of an exhibition “Eden Hore: High Country/High Fashion’’ at the Dowse Art Museum in Lower Hutt, earlier this year.

Film-makers will be able to draw from the ever-expanding library of images and oral history about Eden. Resources available include archival footage and stills, garment and designer information, recent projects information and imagery and assistance on the ground, including local knowledge.

In addition, the project team will encourage the making of a high-end product for New Zealand and international distribution that will attract further funding and eligibility for prestigious awards and film festivals.

“Through this project, we want to provide inspiration for creativity in the fashion and design industry. We want to celebrate the courage to be bold and to stimulate a sense of curiosity about visiting Central Otago, home to one of the most unique clothing collections of all time.”

- Staff reporter