Second-hand shop born of promise to self

Rose Fisk has unfinished business in Dunedin.

She was formerly the manager of a popular second-hand clothing shop in the city, which closed 18 months ago following financial problems caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The closure brought some customers to tears, and others even threatened to start a petition to halt the closure, she said.

She vowed there and then, that if the stars aligned and finances allowed, she would open her own second-hand clothing store as soon as she could.

And next month, her unfinished business in Dunedin will be resolved with the opening of Infinite Clothing, in Princes St.

Mrs Fisk said there was still a big demand for second-hand clothing in the city.

"Ever since the old store closed down, without a lie, every single day, someone talks to me about it.

"There’s still huge demand for it.

"Starting a new store was just a matter of finding places that I could get a continuous stream of clothing, and I’ve managed to do that."

Rose Fisk is preparing to open her new shop, Infinite Clothing, in Princes St, on May 2. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

She also planned to sell second-hand furniture.

"I feel absolutely fantastic about this because it’s my passion — it’s all about keeping recyclable things out of our landfills."

The present generation appeared to be living on "fast fashion", where they bought something, wore it

for a couple of months and then threw it away, Mrs Fisk said.

Her aim was to resell items rather than dump them.

The business would be a family affair. She and her daughter Rehana Rutherford would run the shop while husband Curtis Fisk helped by picking up clothing and furniture donations.

