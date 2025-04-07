Amisfield named world's third best restaurant by top magazine

Amisfield restaurant near Arrowtown has been named the third best international restaurant of the year by Food & Wine magazine. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Lake Hayes’ Amisfield has been named the third best international restaurant in the world in Food & Wine magazine’s Global Tastemakers Awards.

The magazine polls more than 400 chefs, travel experts, food and travel writers, and wine professionals from across the world for their top culinary travel experiences to come up with its 15 best international restaurants in its annual awards.

It said Amisfield winery and restaurant was "as famous for its bold dishes as for its Pinot Noir".

"The restaurant has become a beacon for wine enthusiasts worldwide who seek an unparalleled dining experience.

"What sets Amisfield apart is not just its stunning location or award-winning sips but also its otherworldly, refined tasting menu that showcases the region's seasonal, hyperlocal ingredients," the magazine said.

Executive chef, Vaughan Mabee, was "fully committed to source quality New Zealand ingredients for every innovative, artistic dish" at the restaurant, the philosophy of which was "rooted in the belief that exceptional dining experiences are borne from a deep respect for the land and its bounty".

Amisfield executive chef Vaughan Mabee.

The restaurant has a NZ$440 dinner dining option, which has 12 courses, but the magazine said it was Amisfield’s Trust the Chef menu — a 30-course option at NZ$695 — that was "a must".

"The multicourse feast unfolds like a show with dishes crafted to look like the animals they came from. If anyone is worthy of this trust, it’s Mabee, the only New Zealand chef chosen as one of the World’s Top 100 Chefs," said Food & Wine.

Its number one restaurant was Asador Etxebarri in Axpe, Spain, with the sought-after option there a €280 (NZ$552) tasting menu, with no vegan or vegetarian options available.

Number two was pork restaurant A Casa do Porco, in São Paulo, Brazil.

Amisfield was the only restaurant from Australia or New Zealand to make it on to the prestigious list.

- APL