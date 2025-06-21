Winter made easy

Moroccan chicken stew is full of warming spices, tender chicken, and hearty winter veges. Photo: LFHW

Winter is the season of comfort food and cozy nights — but it can also be a time of rising power bills and tighter household budgets. The good news? You can warm your belly and your home without cranking up the heat or emptying your wallet. A few simple tricks in the kitchen could make all the difference. Here’s how to keep costs down without giving up any of the comforts you love.

One of the best ways to cut both food and power costs is to embrace the magic of batch cooking. By making a big pot of something hearty — like vegetable soup, chicken curry or lentil stew, you can feed your whānau for multiple nights while only using your appliances once. Meals like these are perfect for using up seasonal winter vegetables such as pumpkin, kumara, leeks, cauliflower and carrots, which are not only affordable but also filling and nutritious. Cooking in bulk also reduces the temptation to grab takeaway meals on busy nights.

When it comes to saving power in the kitchen, low-energy appliances like slow cookers and pressure cookers are your best friends. A slow cooker can gently simmer a meal all day using less power than a lightbulb, while a pressure cooker cuts down cooking times dramatically. Both are ideal for softening tougher cuts of meat or making the most out of what’s in your pantry or fridge.

To make meal prep even easier, try preparing "dump bags". Simply chop and portion out all your ingredients such as diced vegetables, spices, sauces, and meat into a resealable freezer bag, label it, and freeze. Then, on busy days, you can just "dump" the bag straight into the slow cooker or pressure cooker and let it do the hard work.

For best results, transfer the bag from the freezer to the fridge the night before to defrost safely. It’s a brilliant way to save time, stretch your grocery shop further, and prevent fresh produce from spoiling at the bottom of the fridge. One of our favourites is a Moroccan chicken stew — full of warming spices, tender chicken, and hearty winter veges — perfect for a cozy, no-fuss dinner.

It’s also not just about what you cook, it’s how you cook it. Popping a lid on your saucepan while boiling, using your kettle to heat water before pouring it into a pot, or cooking multiple meals in the oven at once are all simple tricks that reduce your electricity usage. And if you’re turning the oven on, make it count, roast extra veg for tomorrow’s salad, or pop in a tray of stale bread to toast into homemade croutons. These small changes don’t just save power, they help you make the most of every dollar you spend on food.

Winter doesn’t have to mean higher bills or food waste. With a few smart habits, you can stay cosy, eat well and keep your wallet happy.

Moroccan-inspired chicken stew

Ingredients

500g boneless skinless chicken, cubed (or use other meat)

2 onions, sliced

300g chopped vegetables (e.g. carrot, kumara, pumpkin)

50g dried apricots, raisins, sultanas or prunes, halved

1 x 400g tin tomatoes

1 heaped tsp each ground cinnamon and cumin

Salt and pepper

Method

Dump bag preparation

1. Place the cubed chicken, sliced onions, chopped vegetables, dried fruit, tinned tomatoes, spices, and a pinch of salt and pepper into a large resealable freezer bag or airtight container.

2. Label the bag with the recipe name, the day’s date, and instructions "Defrost overnight in the fridge before cooking".

3. Freeze flat for easy stacking.

Cooking instructions

Slow cooker method (after defrosting)

1. Empty the defrosted dump bag contents into the slow cooker.

2. Add 100ml water or stock.

3. Cook on low for 8 hours or high for 4 hours, until chicken is cooked through and vegetables are tender.

4. Adjust seasoning if needed before serving.

Pressure cooker (instant pot) method (after defrosting)

1. (Optional) For extra flavour, heat a dash of oil in the pressure cooker on the saute setting. Brown the onions and chicken for a few minutes.

2. Add the remaining dump bag contents and 100ml water or stock.

3. Seal and cook on high pressure for 12 minutes. Allow for natural release of steam for five minutes before manually releasing the pressure.

Serving ideas

Serve with fluffy couscous, rice, roast potatoes or warm flatbread for a comforting winter meal.

Cooking tips

• Double the quantities to make two dump bags at once.

• You can swap in chickpeas and lentils for a vegetarian version.

• Add a handful of spinach or frozen peas at the end for extra greens.

For more

• For more inspiration and recipe ideas, visit www.lovefoodhatewaste.co.nz or check out @lovefoodhatewastenz on Facebook and Instagram.