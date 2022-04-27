Apple and blackberry pie

PHOTO: SIMON LAMBERT

Serves 8

Dough

320g flour, plus extra for rolling

½ tsp salt

220g unsalted butter, cut into cubes

3-4 Tbsp cold water

Filling

600g (6-8) apples, peeled, cored and sliced into ½cm slices

1 lemon, juice

½ cup (approx) sugar, depends of the tartness of the apples

3 Tbsp flour

½tsp ground cinnamon

¼ tsp mixed spice

150g fresh or frozen blackberries

Egg wash

1 egg

1 Tbsp cream

1 Tbsp sugar for sprinkling

Method

Begin by making the dough. This can be done by hand or to speed up the process in a food processor.

Combine flour and salt.

Add half the butter and either rub in with your fingers or pulse until just combined. Add the remaining butter and repeat the processor.

Slowly add 2 tablespoons of water and mix to combine. If the dough is too dry add a little more water until the dough clumps together.

Form the dough into two discs, wrap and chill in the fridge for at least 30 minutes.

To make the filling: place the peeled and sliced apples into a large bowl, squeeze over the lemon and toss the apples to prevent going brown.

Add the sugar and spices, toss to combine. Set aside.

Preheat the oven to 180degC

Lightly grease the base and sides of a 20cm round pie dish.

Place one disc of pastry on to a lightly floured work surface. Using a rolling pin, roll the pastry to the size of a 24cm circle.

Carefully place the dough over the base of the pie dish. Do try not to stretch the pastry as this will shrink the pastry when cooked.

Place the apple filling into the pie, scatter over the blackberries.

Roll the remaining dough to approximately 24 cm round and loosely lay this over the pie.

Press down on the sides of the pastry, this will help to seal the edges. I also like to crimp the edges with my finger to make it more decorative.

Beat the egg and cream together and brush over the pie.

Cut 3-4 indents into the lid of the pie (this will help steam to escape).

Bake for 25 minutes, then reduce the oven to 160degC for a further 20-25 minutes or until you notice the pastry is golden and crispy, and the filling is bubbling.

Remove from the oven and cool for at least 30 minutes before eating.

It will last for three days in the fridge.