Artisan producers from the South make finals of food awards

Innovative Otago and Southland food products have made the finals of the New Zealand Food Awards.

Augustines of Central’s blackcurrants in casis made by Gus Hayden, who now lives in Dunedin, Robbies by Mrs Pickles honey sloe gin pickled onions, made in Gore, and Royalburn fine lamb, from Nadia Lim and Carlos Bagrie’s farm at Arrowtown, all made the finals of the artisan section alongside seven other products.

Royalburn Station venison sausages, fine lamb and lamb sausages made the finals of the primary sector award while Royalburn Station itself is a finalist in the business innovation award.

Mr Bagrie said as farmers it was humbling to be recognised.

"We’re in an incredibly fortunate position to be able to supply many of the highest rated restaurants and cafes in New Zealand direct from our on-farm abattoir and butchery. It’s taken tremendous mahi to get to this point and we’re stoked for our dedicated team who refuse to compromise in pursuit of perfection."

It has only been possible due to their hospitality customers, New Zealand’s most acclaimed restaurants, lodges and cafes, and their patrons’ support in getting behind Royalburn’s vision, he said.

The awards, which focus on innovation, sustainability and excellence and are open to food and beverage manufacturers of all sizes, primary food producers, food service providers and ingredient supply companies, attracted 396 entries from 124 companies from throughout New Zealand with 61 finalists selected by judges.

Head judge Kay McMath commended the entrants on the extremely high quality of submissions and how they were able to articulate innovation, sustainability and excellence through their product or business.

"The judges really enjoyed hearing the challenges producers faced, how they employed clever technologies to solve these issues and the journey producers have taken from concept to market."

She noted the increase in entries across the categories, in particular the primary sector category.

"It’s exciting to see how companies are adding value to primary produce. They’re shifting and adding value. It’s a vital component of the food and beverage sector.

"The concept of paddock to plate, organically certified, catch to order, for example, demonstrates real commitment to ensuring New Zealand is producing the freshest, highest quality food in sustainable ways," Ms McMath said.

The awards also announced the finalists for the product lifetime achievement award, which celebrates Kiwi products that have withstood the test of time. The 2023 finalists are: Edmonds Baking Powder, Galaxy Blue Vein Cheese and Wattie’s Tomato Sauce.

The 10 category winners and overall Massey University Supreme Award winner will be announced at a gala dinner in Auckland on October 19.