Caramelised greengage cake

Makes 1 large cake

Ingredients

12 greengages, cut in half, stones removed

200g butter, softened

150g caster sugar

4 free range eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

200g ground almonds

50g rice flour

½ tsp ground cardamom (optional)

Pinch sea salt

Method

Preheat the oven to 160degC fan bake. Grease and line a 20cm cake tin with baking paper.

Place the greengage halves on a lined baking tray and place in the oven for 25 minutes. Once caramelised, take out of the oven and set aside to cool.

Meanwhile, make the cake. In the bowl of an electric mixer, cream the butter and sugar until pale, light and fluffy.

Beat in the eggs, one at a time, along with the vanilla.

Gradually fold in the ground almonds, rice flour, ground cardamom and salt.

Evenly spread half of the cake batter into the lined cake tin, dot half of the roasted greengages evenly on top of the batter and repeat with remaining cake batter and greengages and press down lightly.

Bake for 45 minutes or until the cake is golden in colour and a skewer inserted in the centre comes out clean.

Allow the cake to cool for about 20 minutes, before turning out on to a cooling rack.