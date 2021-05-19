Champion opts for vegetarian toastie

Hungry Hobos’ sweet and spicy pulled carrot toastie. PHOTO: CHRISTINE O’CONNOR Hungry Hobos is back to defend its title as winner of the Great New Zealand Toastie Takeover.

It won last year with “Bat out of Hell” — a toastie made with homemade meatloaf (made to Grandma’s recipe), creamy mashed potato, gravy, aged cheddar and McClure’s Sweet & Spicy Pickles slathered between herb-buttered ciabatta.

This year, Hungry Hobos is taking a new direction — a sweet and spicy pulled carrot toastie in peanut butter BBQ sauce, layered with aged cheddar and McClure's Sweet & Spicy pickles.

It is not as out there as some might think. Vegan and vegetarian toastie entries make up 10% of this year’s entries.

Owner Romeo Dowling-Mitchell said he believed the time was right to enter a meatless option

A pulled-carrot sandwich has been on the business’ menu since the beginning, but it has been "ramped" up for the entry.

He came up with the idea of adding the pickles after he saw his vegetarian staff adding them to their staff lunches.

"The hit of vinegar cuts through the sweetness of the carrot."

There are 125 entries nationwide.

Thirty-six judges have begun judging the entries in an effort to pick 12 finalists from six regions.

To be eligible, entries must be sandwiched between two slices of bread and able to be eaten by hand, if necessary. Each toastie must also contain cheese and pickles from the sponsor’s — McClure’s Pickles — range.

Each toastie will be scored on presentation, effectiveness of preparation technique, eatability, taste, innovation and originality.

In the southern region, Hungry Hobos is up against entries from seven other cafes and restaurants: Morning Magpie (Dunedin); Love Chicken, Frankton Arm Tavern, Margo's and The Pig & Whistle (all Queenstown); Edgewater Hotel and The Cardrona Hotel (Wanaka).

Morning Magpie has also entered a vegetarian take on the toastie, with its miso mushroom toastie with kimchi, house-made walnut pesto and pan-fried organic sourdough.

The 12 finalists will be announced on July 1 and the

supreme winner named on July 30.

A second, public-voted competition will run concurrently, with fans encouraged to vote online for their favourite.